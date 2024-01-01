Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
SMART enhed med kraftfuld effekt på 300W og 2.1-kanal med Wi-Fi og bluetooth-forbindelse. Vægmonterbar og trådløs subwoofer.

NB3730A
()
Visning forfra af SMART enhed med kraftfuld effekt på 300W og 2.1-kanal med Wi-Fi og bluetooth-forbindelse. Vægmonterbar og trådløs subwoofer. NB3730A
Nøglefunktioner

  • Vægmonterbar
  • Trådløs Sound Sync
  • Trådløs Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
  • Trådløs Active Subwoofer
Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    2.1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    300W

  • Front V/H

    80Wx2

  • Subwoofer

    140W (Wireless)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium indhold

    Ja

  • Smartphone remote App

    Ja

  • Sound Privacy

    Ja

  • Smart Share

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Afspilning af eksterne harddiske

    Ja

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

IN/OUT

  • USB (Single USB)

    1

  • Optisk

    1

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • HDMI

    1

VIDEO

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • M4V

    Ja

  • WMV

    Ja

  • 3GP

    Ja

  • MPEG-1

    Ja

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • Opløsning

    upto 1080p24/60Hz

  • HDMI 1,4

    Ja

  • ARC

    Ja

  • Deep Colour

    Ja

  • Video Enhancement

    Ja

LYD

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • FLAC

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    <0.5W

  • Strømforbrug

    33W

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed

    Ja

  • Optisk kabel

    Ja

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Ja

  • Vægbeslag

    Ja

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    1038*71*49

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer

    196*390*297

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    1107 x 494 x 242

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    12

NETVÆRK

  • Kablet

    Ja

  • Indbygget WI-FI

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

