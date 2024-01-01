We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SMART enhed med kraftfuld effekt på 300W og 2.1-kanal med Wi-Fi og bluetooth-forbindelse. Vægmonterbar og trådløs subwoofer.
Alle specifikationer
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
300W
-
Front V/H
80Wx2
-
Subwoofer
140W (Wireless)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium indhold
Ja
-
Smartphone remote App
Ja
-
Sound Privacy
Ja
-
Smart Share
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Ja
-
Afspilning af eksterne harddiske
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
IN/OUT
-
USB (Single USB)
1
-
Optisk
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
HDMI
1
VIDEO
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
MPEG-1
Ja
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Opløsning
upto 1080p24/60Hz
-
HDMI 1,4
Ja
-
ARC
Ja
-
Deep Colour
Ja
-
Video Enhancement
Ja
LYD
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
<0.5W
-
Strømforbrug
33W
TILBEHØR
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed
Ja
-
Optisk kabel
Ja
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Ja
-
Vægbeslag
Ja
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed
1038*71*49
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
196*390*297
-
Boksmål (B x H x D) mm
1107 x 494 x 242
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
12
NETVÆRK
-
Kablet
Ja
-
Indbygget WI-FI
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direct
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
