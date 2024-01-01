We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter
Alle specifikationer
STRØM
-
Strømkrav
TBD
-
Strømforbrug i standby
TBD
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
TBD
PRAKTISKE FUNKTIONER
-
Charging at Stand-by mode
Ja
-
USB Playback via cable connection (iPod,iPhone,iPad)
Ja
-
USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)
Ja/Ja
-
Bluetooth
3.0
-
Bluetooth Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)
Ja/Nej
-
Remote Control Unit
CR5 modify
-
Warranty Card
Ja
-
AC Adaptor
Ja
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja (Chariging)
-
AC Adaptor jack
Ja
-
Direct docking type (8 pin)
Ja
-
USB Cable Type
Ja
-
Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
Front L/R
Ja/Ja
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanal
2CH
-
Udgangseffekt
10W
-
(RMS THD 10%)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
