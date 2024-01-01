Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

ND2530
()
  • Visning forfra af Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter ND2530
  • LG Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter, ND2530
Visning forfra af Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter ND2530
LG Kompakt dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med iOS-produkter, ND2530

Nøglefunktioner

  • Trådløs Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

STRØM

  • Strømkrav

    TBD

  • Strømforbrug i standby

    TBD

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    TBD

PRAKTISKE FUNKTIONER

  • Charging at Stand-by mode

    Ja

  • USB Playback via cable connection (iPod,iPhone,iPad)

    Ja

  • USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)

    Ja/Ja

  • Bluetooth

    3.0

  • Bluetooth Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

    Ja/Nej

  • Remote Control Unit

    CR5 modify

  • Warranty Card

    Ja

  • AC Adaptor

    Ja

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja (Chariging)

  • AC Adaptor jack

    Ja

  • Direct docking type (8 pin)

    Ja

  • USB Cable Type

    Ja

  • Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Ja/Ja/Ja

  • Front L/R

    Ja/Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    2CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    10W

  • (RMS THD 10%)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk