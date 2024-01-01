Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Blu-ray soundbar med 3D-funktion og trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder.

Blu-ray soundbar med 3D-funktion og trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder.

Blu-ray soundbar med 3D-funktion og trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder.

HLX55W
()
  • Visning forfra af Blu-ray soundbar med 3D-funktion og trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder. HLX55W
Visning forfra af Blu-ray soundbar med 3D-funktion og trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder. HLX55W
Nøglefunktioner

  • Blu-ray
  • YouTube
  • Afspilning af mkv-filer
  • WiFi
Mere
Alle specifikationer

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    1.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    430

  • Strømudgang - Front

    70x2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    150

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Nej

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    2

  • HDMI - Udgang

    1

  • HDMI - Indgang

    0

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type

    Ja

  • Højttalers niveauindstilling

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • Ekstern harddiskafspilning

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Fungerer sammen med iPhone

    Ja

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

ANVENDELSESOMRÅDE

  • BD-profil - Bonusvisning (BD-profil 1.1)

    Ja

  • BD-profil - Netværk/BD Live (BD-profil 2.0)

    Ja

  • Onlinetjeneste - Foto

    Ja

  • Onlinetjeneste - Vejr

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • DVD-RAM

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ja

  • Videoformat

    Ja

  • Lyd - LPCM

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Optisk kabel

    Ja

