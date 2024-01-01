Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH4

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH4

2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH4

  2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH4
2.1-kanals lydbjælke SH4
Nøglefunktioner

  • ASC (adaptive lydindstilling)
  • Auto Sound Engine
  • Bluetooth Standby
  • Automatisk musikafspilning
  • Lydsynkronisering med fjernsyn
  • Kontrolleres med fjernbetjeningen til fjernsynet
Alle specifikationer

EQUALIZER

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    2.1CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    300W

  • Power Output Subwoofer

    180W(Wireless)

IN/OUT

  • Bærbar inn

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

  • Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Ekstern app

    Ja

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Sound Sync Optical

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • 3D Video Signal Pass Through

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Dæmper

    Ja

LYD

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • FLAC

    Ja

  • OGG

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WAV

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    <0.5W

  • Strømforbrug

    22W

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed

    890 x 53 x 85

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer

    171x320x252

  • Vægt (Kg) Hovedenhed

    2.34Kg

  • Vægt (Kg) subwoofer

    4.2Kg

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    946 x 373 x 223

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    9.0Kg

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk