LG Sound Bar SNH5

Alle specifikationer
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Skærm (m/fod)
990 x 97 x 125
-
Passer til tv-størrelse (`20 ny)
Nej
-
Ekstra fod (H) mm
Nej
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil
Nej
-
Subwoofer
191 x 386 x 318
MATERIALE
-
Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund
Metalgitter/Form/Form
-
Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet
Nej / Nej
-
Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet
Nej / Nej
-
Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet
Jersey/træ
VÆGT(KG)
-
Skærm
6,6 kg
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil (2EA)
Nej
-
Subwoofer
5.3Kg
-
Bruttovægt
14,6 kg
PAPKASSE
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
1089 x 217 x 416
-
Type
TipOn
-
Farve
Hvid + Gul
ANTAL PR. CONTAINER
-
20 fod
388
-
40 fod
480
-
40 fod (HC)
640
ANTAL KANALER
-
Antal kanaler
4.1ch
UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)
-
I alt
600W
-
Forside
100W*2
-
Center
Nej
-
Surround
100W*2
-
Øverst
Nej
-
Bagside
Nej
-
Bagside top
Nej
-
Subwoofer
200W (wired)
HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Tweeter-enhed
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
3 tommer (papir, sølv)
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER
-
System
Nej
-
Tweeter-enhed
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Woofer-enhed
3 tommer (papir, sølv)
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bas-refleks
-
Woofer-enhed
7"
-
Impedans
3 ohm
ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER
-
Antal højttalere
5EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL
-
Lyd-input (3.5Ø)
Nej
-
Optisk
Ja(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
Ja(1) / Ja(1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out
Nej / Nej
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Nej / Nej
-
Dolby Vision
Nej
-
USB
Ja
-
FM-radio
Nej
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja / Ja
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)
Nej
-
Wireless Rear-klar
Nej
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LCD (5 karakterer)
-
LED-indikatorfarve
Nej
-
AI-indikator
Nej
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Nej / Nej
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Nej / Nej
LYDEFFEKT
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
-
Musik
Nej
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Ja
-
Film (Dolby Surround)
Nej
-
Dolby ATMOS
Nej
-
DTS:X
Nej
-
DTS Virtual:X
Ja
LYDKONTROL
-
Bruger-EQ RCU/App)
Ja / Ja
-
Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Ja / Ja
-
Dynamisk rækkevidde tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
Auto lydmaskine (standard)
Ja
-
SFX (standard)
Nej
-
Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App
Nej
FM-RADIO UNDERSTØTTES
-
Type
Nej
-
FM / RDS
Nej
-
Frekvensrækkevidde
Nej
-
Station Forudindstilling
Nej
-
Forindstillet hukommelse / Slet
Nej
-
Informationsdisplay (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)
Nej
GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES
-
Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)
Nej
-
Chromecast
Nej
-
Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)
Nej
-
Google Multi Zone (én kilde → Multi-højttaaler)
Nej
-
Google hurtig parring
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Fjernbetjenings-app - iOS/Adroid OS
Nej / Ja
-
Smartphone Fil Afspilning
Ja
-
EZ (Let) opsætning (BLE)
Nej
-
NSU / FOTA
Nej / Ja
-
Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)
Ja
-
Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
Ja / Ja
-
Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth(LG TV)/Optical
Ja / Ja
-
A/V-Sync (0~300ms) - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (ARC)
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)
Nej
-
Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Ja
-
Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top/center/Surround/Bagside/Bagside top
Nej /Nej /Nej /Nej /Nej
-
Slå lyden fra
Ja
-
Auto Lysdæmper
Ja
-
Dvale-timer - RCU/App
Nej / Nej
-
USB-vært/opladning
Nej / Nej
-
Indbygget musik
Ja
-
Bluetooth Standby
Ja
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
Nej
AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nej
-
Dolby TrueHD
Nej
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Nej
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS:X
Nej
-
DTS-HD Master Lyd
Nej
-
DTS-HD Høj Opløsning
Nej
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
AAC / AAC+
Nej
FILFORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
OGG - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
WAV - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
MP3 - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
WMA - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
AAC - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Adapter
Nej
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
90W
POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS
-
Type (SMPS)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
Nej
-
Strømforbrug
Nej
-
Trådløs Frekvens
Nej
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
X (Passiv subwoofer)
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
Nej
-
Strømforbrug
Nej
-
Trådløs Frekvens
Nej
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Webmanual (fil)
Ja (Fuld)
-
Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)
Ja (Simpel)
-
Vægmonteringsguide
Nej
-
Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide
Nej
-
Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / X
Ja (Fuld)
-
Garantibevis
Ja
ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING
-
Modelnavn
MA7
-
Batteri (størrelse)
AAA x 2
-
Indbygget Batteri
Ja
ACCESSORY_ANDET
-
Højttaler bagtil kabel
Nej
-
Optisk kabel
Nej
-
Vægmonteringsbeslag
Nej
-
Kabelstyring (binder)
Nej
-
Ekstra Fod
Nej
-
FM-antenne
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
