LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

SWH1
()
  Visning forfra af LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere SWH1
  LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
  • LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
  • LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
  • LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
Visning forfra af LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere SWH1
LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1
LG SWH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, SWH1

Nøglefunktioner

  • Kraftig bas
  • Stilfuldt design
  • Reguleres med fjernsynskontrol
  • Optiske inddata
  • Subwoofer specielt til fjernsyn
Mere
Alle specifikationer

POWER OUTPUT

  • Subwoofer

    40W

  • Lydkanaler

    0.1

  • Audio DAC

    192kHz / 24bit

TILSLUTNINGER

  • Optisk indgang

    Ja

PRAKTISKE FUNKTIONER

  • LED-diode

    LED (rød i standby)

  • Fjernsynets lydkontrol

    Ja

  • Automatisk Til/Fra, når den er tilsluttet via optisk kabel

    Ja

  • Lydniveau

    100 niveauer

  • Lydløs

    Ja

LYDFORMAT

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • MPEG2 AAC

    Via optisk kabel

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    <0,5W

MÅL

  • Størrelse på subwoofer (B x H x D) mm

    264 x 224 x 154

  • Farve

    Sort

  • Pakkens indhold

    Brugervejledning, garantibevis, optisk kabel

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk