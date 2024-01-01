Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UW93

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

UW93

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

UW93

UW93
()
  • Visning forfra af UW93 UW93
Visning forfra af UW93 UW93
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    5.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1000

  • Strømudgang - Front

    155x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    155

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    225

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Videoindgang - Composite

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • HDMI - Indgang

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Ja

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    360x1005x324

  • Fronthøjttaler

    300x1250x300

  • Centerhøjttaler

    400x110x95

  • Baghøjttaler

    300x1250x300

  • Subwoofer

    230x410x430

Det siger folk