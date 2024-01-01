Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM CM2630B

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG XBOOM CM2630B

LG XBOOM CM2630B

CM2630B
()
  • Visning forfra af LG XBOOM CM2630B CM2630B
  • LG XBOOM CM2630B, CM2630B
Visning forfra af LG XBOOM CM2630B CM2630B
LG XBOOM CM2630B, CM2630B

Nøglefunktioner

  • Indbygget subwoofer
  • Trådløs Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
  • Direkte USB-indspilning og afspilning
  • Pc-indgang
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Type

    CD

  • Samlet output

    160W

  • Tuner

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

LYDINDGANG

  • Stik til headset (3,5 mm)

    3.5 mm

  • USB

    Ja

  • Pc-indgang

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug

    45W

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    0.5W↓

  • Strømforbrug i standby

    1W↓

DISC-FORMAT MED AFSPILNINGSFUNKTION

  • Disc

    1

  • Audio CD

    Ja

  • MP3/WMA CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

FILFORMAT MED AFSPILNINGSFUNKTION

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Direkte USB-indspilning

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed

    Ja

MÅL OG VÆGT

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm

    520 x 87 x 180

  • Boksmål (B x H x D) mm

    631 x 167 x 250

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    4,9

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

