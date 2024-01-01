Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG højttaler XBOOM FH2

Support

LG højttaler XBOOM FH2

LG højttaler XBOOM FH2

FH2
()
  • Visning forfra af LG højttaler XBOOM FH2 FH2
Visning forfra af LG højttaler XBOOM FH2 FH2
Nøglefunktioner

  • 50 W effekt
  • Håndtag og hjul
  • Indbygget batteri
Alle specifikationer

TEKNISKE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Afgivet effekt (alle)

    50 W

  • Strømforbrug (standby)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Subwoofer – type/specifikation

    6,5 tommer

  • Antal højttalerelementer

    1 (højttaler), 1 (diskanthøjttaler)

  • Elementtype

    Ingen boks

  • Forudindstillede lydfunktioner

    EQ 6EA

  • Trådløs lydtilslutning

    Bluetooth™

  • FM-radio

    Ja

  • Anvendelige filformater (billede/lyd/video)

    WMA/MP3

  • Bluetooth™

    Ja

  • USB

    1

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • Equalizer

    Ja

MÅL

  • Hovedenhed (B x H x D/mm)

    353 x 425 x 292

  • Pakkestørrelse (B x H x D/mm)

    440 x 456 x 366

  • Hovedenhed (nettovægt/kg)

    9.7

  • Pakke (nettovægt/kg)

    10.3

  • Pakkens indhold

    generel brugervejledning, garantikort, FM-antenne

  • Placeringsalternativ

    Vandret

  • Farve

    Sort

  • Garanti

    1 år

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

