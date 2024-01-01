Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM Go PJ9

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG XBOOM Go PJ9

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG XBOOM Go PJ9

PJ9
()
  • Visning forfra af LG XBOOM Go PJ9 PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
  • LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
Visning forfra af LG XBOOM Go PJ9 PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9
LG XBOOM Go PJ9, PJ9

Nøglefunktioner

  • Nu kan du udfordre tyngdekraften
  • Overraskende bas fra alle retninger
  • Opret en sand hvivel af lyd
  • En højttaler, der oplader sig selv
  • IPX7, vandtæt
  • 10 timers batterilevetid
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FYSISK

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    Højttaler : 82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9 Woofer : 211 x 109,5 x 211

  • Nettovægt (Kg)

    Højttaler : 480g , Woofer : 2,16kg

  • Kassestørrelse (B x H x D) mm

    Gaveboks :343x133x239 Forsendelsesboks :683x264x358

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    Gaveboks : 3,68 Forsendelsesboks : 19,49

  • Antal pr. container - 20ft

    1,920

  • Antal pr. container - 40ft

    3,840

  • Antal pr. container - 40HC

    4,320

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    360˚ Lyd

  • Kanal - Indbygget woofer

    Ja

  • Kanal - Passiv Højttalerkomponent

    Ja

IND & UD

  • Lyd Ud - Hovedtelefon stik (Φ3,5)

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind - Bærbar Ind (Φ3,5)

    Ja

  • Strøm - microUSB 5 ben (Hunkøn)

    Ja

  • Strøm - USB C-type (Hunkøn)

    Nej

  • Strøm - AC-adapter stik

    Ja

  • Effekt ud - USB (Hankøn)

    1

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Nej

  • Visningstilstand

    Nej

  • Lysdæmper

    Nej

LYD-TILSTAND

  • Auto Lydmaskine

    Nej

  • EQ - Standard

    Nej

  • EQ - Bas Forstærker-tilstand (Standard)

    Ja

INDBYGGET BATTERI

  • Batteritype

    Lithium-ion

  • Batterikapacitet

    3,7V 1500mAh

  • Batteriopladningstid

    3

  • Batterilevetid

    10hrs

STRØM

  • Strømbehov - SMPS/Adapter

    5V 1,2A↑

  • Strømforbrug - Tilsluttet Strøm (Opladningsstatus)

    32W

  • Strømforbrug - Stand-by-tilstand (Bluetooth-funktion til)

    0,5W↓

  • Strømforbrug - Stand-by-tilstand (Bluetooth-funktion fra)

    0,5W↓

LYDFORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • APT-X

    Nej

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Nej

SMART UX

  • Nem Tilslutning & Service - Multipunkt

    Ja

  • Nem Tilslutning & Service - Dobbelt Afspilning

    Ja

  • Nem Tilslutning & Service - BLE (Auto musik afspilning)

    Nej

  • Nem Tilslutning & Service - LG Friends

    Nej

  • Nem Tilslutning & Service - NFC

    Nej

  • Svævende

    Ja

  • Trådløs opladning

    Ja

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Nej

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering / Bluetooth

    Nej

  • Knap - Strøm

    Ja

  • Knap - Op/Ned

    Ja

  • Knap - Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Knap - Afspil/Pause

    Ja

  • Knap - Lydstyrke +

    Ja

  • Knap - Lydstyrke -

    Ja

  • Knap - Dobbelt Afspilning

    Ja

  • Knap - Funktion

    Nej

  • Knap - Skanning

    Nej

  • Knap - Forudindstilling

    Nej

  • Knap - Tuning +

    Nej

  • Knap - Tuning -

    Nej

  • Belysning - Stemning/Belysning LED

    Ja (solid)

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    Ja (IPX7)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • FM

    Nej

  • DAB/DAB+

    Nej

  • RDS

    Nej

  • DAB oplysninger

    Nej

  • Forudindstilling/Hukommelse

    Nej

  • Batteriindikator

    Ja

  • Telefon-højttaler

    Ja

  • Sikkerhedslås

    Nej

  • Indbygget Demo-musik

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk