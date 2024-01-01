LG XBOOM Go PJ9

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FYSISK
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
Højttaler : 82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9 Woofer : 211 x 109,5 x 211
-
Nettovægt (Kg)
Højttaler : 480g , Woofer : 2,16kg
-
Kassestørrelse (B x H x D) mm
Gaveboks :343x133x239 Forsendelsesboks :683x264x358
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
Gaveboks : 3,68 Forsendelsesboks : 19,49
-
Antal pr. container - 20ft
1,920
-
Antal pr. container - 40ft
3,840
-
Antal pr. container - 40HC
4,320
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanal
360˚ Lyd
-
Kanal - Indbygget woofer
Ja
-
Kanal - Passiv Højttalerkomponent
Ja
IND & UD
-
Lyd Ud - Hovedtelefon stik (Φ3,5)
Nej
-
Lyd Ind - Bærbar Ind (Φ3,5)
Ja
-
Strøm - microUSB 5 ben (Hunkøn)
Ja
-
Strøm - USB C-type (Hunkøn)
Nej
-
Strøm - AC-adapter stik
Ja
-
Effekt ud - USB (Hankøn)
1
DISPLAY
-
Type
Nej
-
Visningstilstand
Nej
-
Lysdæmper
Nej
LYD-TILSTAND
-
Auto Lydmaskine
Nej
-
EQ - Standard
Nej
-
EQ - Bas Forstærker-tilstand (Standard)
Ja
INDBYGGET BATTERI
-
Batteritype
Lithium-ion
-
Batterikapacitet
3,7V 1500mAh
-
Batteriopladningstid
3
-
Batterilevetid
10hrs
STRØM
-
Strømbehov - SMPS/Adapter
5V 1,2A↑
-
Strømforbrug - Tilsluttet Strøm (Opladningsstatus)
32W
-
Strømforbrug - Stand-by-tilstand (Bluetooth-funktion til)
0,5W↓
-
Strømforbrug - Stand-by-tilstand (Bluetooth-funktion fra)
0,5W↓
LYDFORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
APT-X
Nej
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Nej
SMART UX
-
Nem Tilslutning & Service - Multipunkt
Ja
-
Nem Tilslutning & Service - Dobbelt Afspilning
Ja
-
Nem Tilslutning & Service - BLE (Auto musik afspilning)
Nej
-
Nem Tilslutning & Service - LG Friends
Nej
-
Nem Tilslutning & Service - NFC
Nej
-
Svævende
Ja
-
Trådløs opladning
Ja
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Nej
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
LG Lyd Synkronisering / Bluetooth
Nej
-
Knap - Strøm
Ja
-
Knap - Op/Ned
Ja
-
Knap - Bluetooth
Ja
-
Knap - Afspil/Pause
Ja
-
Knap - Lydstyrke +
Ja
-
Knap - Lydstyrke -
Ja
-
Knap - Dobbelt Afspilning
Ja
-
Knap - Funktion
Nej
-
Knap - Skanning
Nej
-
Knap - Forudindstilling
Nej
-
Knap - Tuning +
Nej
-
Knap - Tuning -
Nej
-
Belysning - Stemning/Belysning LED
Ja (solid)
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
Ja (IPX7)
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
FM
Nej
-
DAB/DAB+
Nej
-
RDS
Nej
-
DAB oplysninger
Nej
-
Forudindstilling/Hukommelse
Nej
-
Batteriindikator
Ja
-
Telefon-højttaler
Ja
-
Sikkerhedslås
Nej
-
Indbygget Demo-musik
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
