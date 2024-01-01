LG XBOOM Go PL2

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
MÅL
-
Hoved (B X H X D, mm)
126 x 82 x 80
-
Skærm (Nettovægt / Kg)
0.35
-
Kassestørrelse (B x H x D) mm
160 x 132 x 113
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
0.55
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanal
1 kanal
-
Udgangseffekt (W)
5W
-
Woofer-enhed
1.75 tommer x 1ea
-
Passiv radiator
Ja
-
Impedans
4
IND & UD
-
Lyd ind – Aux ind (Φ 3,5)
Ja
-
Strøm – USB C-type
Ja (hun)
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED-indikator
(BT, Strøm til, Batteri, EQ, Multi tilstand, Dual tilstand)
LYD-TILSTAND
-
EQ – Sound Boost
Ja (standard)
-
EQ – Standard
Ja
INDBYGGET BATTERI
-
Batterikapacitet
3,7 V, 1500 mAh
-
Batteriopladningstid
4
-
Batterilevetid
10 timer ↑
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug – Strøm slået til (opladningsstatus)
5W
-
Strømforbrug – Standby-tilstand
0,5W
LYDFORMAT
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
FORDELE
-
Multipunkt
Ja
-
Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Dual tilstand)
Ja
-
Opdateringsmanager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Bluetooth-app
Ja (Android)
-
Stemmestyring
Ja (Google Assistant, Siri)
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
Ja (IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Telefon-højttaler
Ja
-
Sikkerhedslås (i butikken)
Ja
TILBEHØRSSÆT
-
Brugsanvisning - enkel manual
Ja
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
USB C type kabel
Ja
-
Papkasse Type (Låg på / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
