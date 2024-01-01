Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  Visning forfra af LG XBOOMGo PL2B PL2B
Nøglefunktioner

  • med Meridian-teknologi – Oplev den ypperste lyd
  • 5W-lyd – For fantastisk lyd overalt
  • Sound Boost – Bringer musikken til live
  • Lang batterilevetid – 10 timer
  • IPX5 – Vejrsikker glæde
  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling – Gang musikken op
Alle specifikationer

MÅL

  • Hoved (B X H X D, mm)

    126 x 82 x 80

  • Skærm (Nettovægt / Kg)

    0.35

  • Kassestørrelse (B x H x D) mm

    160 x 132 x 113

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    0.55

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    1 kanal

  • Udgangseffekt (W)

    5W

  • Woofer-enhed

    1.75 tommer x 1ea

  • Passiv radiator

    Ja

  • Impedans

    4

IND & UD

  • Lyd ind – Aux ind (Φ 3,5)

    Ja

  • Strøm – USB C-type

    Ja (hun)

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Strøm til, Batteri, EQ, Multi tilstand, Dual tilstand)

LYD-TILSTAND

  • EQ – Sound Boost

    Ja (standard)

  • EQ – Standard

    Ja

INDBYGGET BATTERI

  • Batterikapacitet

    3,7 V, 1500 mAh

  • Batteriopladningstid

    4

  • Batterilevetid

    10 timer ↑

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug – Strøm slået til (opladningsstatus)

    5W

  • Strømforbrug – Standby-tilstand

    0,5W

LYDFORMAT

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

FORDELE

  • Multipunkt

    Ja

  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Dual tilstand)

    Ja

  • Opdateringsmanager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth-app

    Ja (Android)

  • Stemmestyring

    Ja (Google Assistant, Siri)

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    Ja (IPX5)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Telefon-højttaler

    Ja

  • Sikkerhedslås (i butikken)

    Ja

TILBEHØRSSÆT

  • Brugsanvisning - enkel manual

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • USB C type kabel

    Ja

  • Papkasse Type (Låg på / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

  • Rem

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

