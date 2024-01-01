Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specifikationer

LG XBOOM Go PL7

Nøglefunktioner

  • med Meridian-teknologi – Oplev den ypperste lyd
  • 30W-lyd – For kraftfuld lyd overalt
  • Bas med dobbeltfunktion – Føl større beats
  • Batterilevetid til en hel dag – 24 timer
  • Flerfarvet belysning – Musik med ekstra stemning
  • IPX5 – Vejrsikker glæde
Alle specifikationer

MÅL

  • Hoved (B X H X D, mm)

    245 x 98 x 98

  • Skærm (Nettovægt / Kg)

    1.46

  • Kassestørrelse (B x H x D) mm

    293 x 166 x 149

  • Bruttovægt (kg)

    1.86

  • Containerstørrelse - 20 ft

    2200

  • Containerstørrelse - 40 ft

    5520

  • Containerstørrelse - 40 ft (HC)

    6440

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    2kn

  • Udgangseffekt (W)

    30W

  • Woofer-enhed

    2,3 tommer x 2 hver

  • Passiv radiator

    Ja

  • Impedans

    4

IND & UD

  • Lyd ind – Aux ind (Φ 3,5)

    Ja

  • Strøm – USB C-type

    Ja (hun)

  • DC-strømudgang

    Ja (USB A-type)

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Strøm til, Batteri, EQ, Multi tilstand, Dual tilstand)

LYD-TILSTAND

  • EQ – Sound Boost

    Ja (standard)

  • EQ – Standard

    Ja

INDBYGGET BATTERI

  • Batterikapacitet

    7.4V, 3900mAh

  • Batteriopladningstid

    5

  • Batterilevetid

    24 timer ↑

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug – Strøm slået til (opladningsstatus)

    10W

  • Strømforbrug – Standby-tilstand

    0,5W

LYDFORMAT

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

FORDELE

  • Multipunkt

    Ja

  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Dual tilstand)

    Ja

  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Multi tilstand)

    Ja

  • BLE (Auto musik afspilning)

    Ja

  • Opdateringsmanager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth-app

    Ja (Android/iOS)

  • Stemmestyring

    Ja (Google Assistant, Siri)

  • Belysning – Stemning/Belysning LED

    Ja

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    Ja (IPX5)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Batteriindikator

    Ja

  • Telefon-højttaler

    Ja

  • Sikkerhedslås (i butikken)

    Ja

TILBEHØRSSÆT

  • Brugsanvisning - enkel manual

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

  • USB C type kabel

    Ja

  • Papkasse Type (Låg på / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

