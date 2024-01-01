Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM Go PN5

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG XBOOM Go PN5

  • Front view of LG XBOOM Go with purple lighting.
Nøglefunktioner

  • med Meridian – teknologi til klar og rig lyd
  • 20 W lyd – kraftfuld og høj lydudgang
  • IPX5 – beskyttelse mod vand
  • Batterilevetid til en hel dag – 18 timers afspilning
  • Belysning med flere farver – til en festlig stemning
  • Stemmekontrol – nem adgang til din telefons smart-assistent
Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION

  • Salgsregion

    Global

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Produktionsmodelnavn

    PN5

  • Køber modelnavn

    PN5

  • Bluetooth søgenavn

    LG-PN5

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    XBOOM Go

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    224,5 x 98,5 x 125,5

VÆGT(KG)

  • Nettovægt (Kg)

    1.06

  • Bruttovægt (Kg)

    1.89

PAPKASSE

  • Kartonstørrelse (B x H x D) mm

    277 x 184 x 163

  • Type

    Offset

ANTAL PR. CONTAINER

  • 20 fod

    2000

  • 40 fod

    4400

  • 40 fod (HC)

    5280

KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    2kn

UDGANGSEFFEKT

  • Udgangseffekt

    20W

FORBINDELSE - GENEREL

  • Hovedtelefon stik(3.5)

    Nej

  • Aux ind (3.5)

    Ja

STRØM

  • microUSB 5 ben (Hunstik)

    Nej

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

  • AC-adapter stik

    Nej

  • DC udgang (USB A-type)

    Nej

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Tænd,Batteri,EQ,Dual play)

EQ

  • Klar vokal + forbedret bas

    Nej

  • Klar vokal

    Nej

  • Forbedret bas

    Nej

  • Sound Boost

    Ja (standard)

  • Standard

    Ja

  • dts Stereo Plus

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Batterikapacitet

    3.8V 3900mAh

  • Batteriopladningstid

    4 timer

  • Batterilevetid

    18 timer

STRØMFORBRUG

  • Tilsluttet Strøm (Opladningsstatus)

    10W

  • Standby-tilstand

    0,5W↓

BLUTOOTH LYDFORMAT

  • apt-X HD

    Nej

  • apt-X

    Nej

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • LDAC

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Multipunkt

    Ja(2)

  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Dual tilstand)

    Ja

  • Trådløs Fest-opkobling (Multi tilstand)

    Ja

  • BLE (Auto musik afspilning)

    Ja

  • NFC

    Nej

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ja/Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Belysning

    Ja

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    Ja (IPX5)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Batteriindikator

    Ja

  • Telefon-højttaler

    Ja

  • Sikkerhedslås

    Ja

  • Indbygget Demo-musik

    Nej

HØJTTALER

  • Woofer-enhed

    2 tommer x 2ea

  • Tweeter-enhed

    Nej

  • Passiv radiator

    Ja

  • Impedans

    4

TILBEHØR(MANUAL)

  • Kort Manual

    Ja

  • Open Source

    Nej

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

TILBEHØR(ANDET)

  • AC Adapter

    Nej

  • USB-kabel aftagelig adapter

    Nej

  • USB C type kabel

    Ja

  • Opladningsholder

    Nej

  • Rem

    Nej

  • Pung

    Nej

  • Aux-kabel (Φ3.5 til Φ3.5)

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk