FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D

FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D

22MP48D
()
  • Visning forfra af FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D 22MP48D
Visning forfra af FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D 22MP48D
Nøglefunktioner

  • Nyd en fremragende farveekspression
  • Beskyt dine øjne og se komfortabelt
  • Forudindstillede indstillinger blot med et klik
  • Tilpas dit arbejdsområde til multitasking
  • Tilbyder forbedret farvevisning til farvesvaghed
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    21,5“ / 54,6cm

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,24795 x 0,24795

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:01:00

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    14ms

  • Visningssvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • Jack-placering (Signalinput)

    Bagside (vandret)

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Udgang

    19V/1,3A

  • Normal tændt (EPA)

    20W

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    23W

  • Dvaletilstand (Maks)

    0,3W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • D-sub (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • DVI-D (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    6

  • Taste-type

    Tact type

  • LED-farve (Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve (Strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bund

OSD

  • Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi

  • Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTIONER

  • Billedtilstand

    Ja

  • Reader Mode

    Ja

  • Original Forhold

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • 4 skærm split

    Ja

  • On Screen Kontrol (OSC)

    Ja

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort højglans

  • B/afdækning

    Sort hårtynd+struktur

  • Fod

    Sort højglans

  • Base

    Sort højglans

  • Andet

    Sort struktur

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt (vinkel)

    Ja / -5º (front) ~ 20º(bag)

DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    508,4 x 187,4 x 387,6

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    508,4 x 57,3 x 313,1

  • Boks

    577 x 381 x 118

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    2.7

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    2.5

  • Boks

    4

VÆGMONTERING

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    75 x 75

FYLD

  • Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    900/1980/2200

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Ingen

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • EPA 6.0

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Gold)

  • Windows

    Ja (win10)

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Indstilling

  • D-Sub

    Indstilling

  • DVI-D

    Indstilling

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk