FHD IPS Monitor 22MP48D

Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
21,5“ / 54,6cm
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1976)
72%
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16,7M farver
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,24795 x 0,24795
-
Billedformat
16:09
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:01:00
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
14ms
-
Visningssvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks, 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
Jack-placering (Signalinput)
Bagside (vandret)
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Udgang
19V/1,3A
-
Normal tændt (EPA)
20W
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
23W
-
Dvaletilstand (Maks)
0,3W
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
FREKVENS
-
D-sub (H-frekvens)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-frekvens)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-frekvens)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-frekvens)
56~75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
6
-
Taste-type
Tact type
-
LED-farve (Tændt-tilstand)
Hvid
-
LED-farve (Strømbesparende tilstand)
Hvid blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Bund
OSD
-
Land
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi
-
Antal sprog
17
SPECIEL FUNKTIONER
-
Billedtilstand
Ja
-
Reader Mode
Ja
-
Original Forhold
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)
Ja
-
Taste-lås
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
4 skærm split
Ja
-
On Screen Kontrol (OSC)
Ja
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort højglans
-
B/afdækning
Sort hårtynd+struktur
-
Fod
Sort højglans
-
Base
Sort højglans
-
Andet
Sort struktur
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt (vinkel)
Ja / -5º (front) ~ 20º(bag)
DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
508,4 x 187,4 x 387,6
-
Sæt (uden fod)
508,4 x 57,3 x 313,1
-
Boks
577 x 381 x 118
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
2.7
-
Sæt (uden fod)
2.5
-
Boks
4
VÆGMONTERING
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
75 x 75
FYLD
-
Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900/1980/2200
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Ingen
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
EPA 6.0
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja (Gold)
-
Windows
Ja (win10)
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Indstilling
-
D-Sub
Indstilling
-
DVI-D
Indstilling
