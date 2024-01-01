Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
FHD IPS Monitor 24BK75
24BK750Y_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

FHD IPS Monitor 24BK75

24BK750Y_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

FHD IPS Monitor 24BK75

Nøglefunktioner

  • IPS
  • 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design
  • Indbygget power
  • Vægmontering
  • Èt klik stand
  • Ergonomisk stand
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    23,8" (60,47cm)

  • Multi-Paneltype

    IPS

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Multi-Billedformat

    16:9

  • Multi-Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:01:00

  • Multi-(DFC)

    5M:1

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    Nej

  • Multi-(GTG)

    5ms

  • Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input / Output-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-DVI-D

    Ja

  • Signal Input / Output-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-SCART

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-CI Slot

    Nej

  • Signal Input / Output-HDMI

    Ja (1.4)

  • Signal Input / Output-DisplayPort

    Ja (1.2)

  • Signal Input / Output-DisplayPort ud

    Ja

  • Signal Input / Output-Andet

    USB3.0 1 op / 4 ned

  • Signal Input / Output-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

  • Lyd Ind-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind

    Ja

  • Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

  • Lyd output-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Lyd output-Line-out

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Optisk ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]

    Lodret

HØJTTALER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1,2W x 2

  • Andet

    Nej

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    Indbygget power

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    F

FREKVENS

  • DVI-D-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D-V-frekvens

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC-D-sub

    Nej

  • PC-DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • PC-Display Port

    1920 x 1080

  • Video-HDMI

    1920 x 1080

  • Video-Komponent

    Nej

  • Video-Video

    Nej

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    7

  • Taste-type

    Tact type

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Forside

OSD

  • Sprog-Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi, Traditionel kinesisk

  • Sprog-Antal sprog

    18

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Billede-Billedtilstand

    Ja

  • Billede-Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • Billede-Original Forhold

    Ja

  • Billede-PIP/PBP

    Nej

  • Lyd-SRS

    Nej

  • Lyd-Dolby Surround

    Nej

  • Lyd-AVL (Auto-lydstyrke)

    Nej

  • Lyd-Equalizer

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-HDCP

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-Fjernstyring

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Auto-opløsning

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Farvekloning

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Farveguide ( svaghed)

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Opløsning)

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Mekanisk kontakt

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Bevægelses-energibesparelse

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-Slukket -timer

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Super opløsning+

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-True Color Finder (H/W-kalibrering)

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-True Color Pro

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-4 skærm split

    Nej

  • Speciel egenskab-On Screen-kontrol (Skærm Split)

    Ja

  • Speciel egenskab-Dual kontroller

    Nej

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    -5º (front) ~ 25º(bag)

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    ±45º

  • Højde(mm)

    Elevering 150mm / Ned højde 50mm

  • Pivot

    Ja (bidirektional, 90º)

  • Dobbelt hængsel

    NEJ

  • Andet

    Èt klik-forbindelse, kabeladministration

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Aftaget

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndteringshul

STANDARD

  • TCO

    Ja (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Ja

  • TUV-Ergo

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Nej

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • ISO13406-2

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Gold)

  • VESA-vægophæng

    Ja (100 x 100, Vægmontering)

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Windows

    Ja (win10)

  • BFR / PVC-fri

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB

    Nej

  • DP

    Ja

  • PC-Audio

    Ja

  • RCA 3Line

    NEJ

  • RCA 5Line

    NEJ

  • Andet

    NEJ

  • Fjernbetjening

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

