FHD IPS Monitor 24BK75

Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
23,8" (60,47cm)
-
Multi-Paneltype
IPS
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1976)
72%
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
16,7M farver
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Multi-Billedformat
16:9
-
Multi-Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000:01:00
-
Multi-(DFC)
5M:1
-
Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):
Nej
-
Multi-(GTG)
5ms
-
Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input / Output-D-Sub
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-DVI-D
Ja
-
Signal Input / Output-Sammensat
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-S-Video
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-Komponent
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-SCART
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-CI Slot
Nej
-
Signal Input / Output-HDMI
Ja (1.4)
-
Signal Input / Output-DisplayPort
Ja (1.2)
-
Signal Input / Output-DisplayPort ud
Ja
-
Signal Input / Output-Andet
USB3.0 1 op / 4 ned
-
Signal Input / Output-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
-
Lyd Ind-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind
Ja
-
Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
-
Lyd output-RCA
Nej
-
Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Lyd output-Line-out
Nej
-
Lyd output-Optisk ud
Nej
-
Lyd output-Andet
Nej
-
Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]
Lodret
HØJTTALER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1,2W x 2
-
Andet
Nej
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
Indbygget power
-
Input/Output-Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)
F
FREKVENS
-
DVI-D-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
56~75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC-D-sub
Nej
-
PC-DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
PC-Display Port
1920 x 1080
-
Video-HDMI
1920 x 1080
-
Video-Komponent
Nej
-
Video-Video
Nej
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
7
-
Taste-type
Tact type
-
LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)
Hvid
-
LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)
Hvid blinkende
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Forside
OSD
-
Sprog-Land
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi, Traditionel kinesisk
-
Sprog-Antal sprog
18
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Billede-Billedtilstand
Ja
-
Billede-Læsetilstand
Ja
-
Billede-Original Forhold
Ja
-
Billede-PIP/PBP
Nej
-
Lyd-SRS
Nej
-
Lyd-Dolby Surround
Nej
-
Lyd-AVL (Auto-lydstyrke)
Nej
-
Lyd-Equalizer
Nej
-
Generel funktion-DDC/CI
Ja
-
Generel funktion-HDCP
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)
Nej
-
Generel funktion-Fjernstyring
Nej
-
Generel funktion-Taste-lås
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Plug & Play
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Auto-opløsning
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Farvekloning
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Farveguide ( svaghed)
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Opløsning)
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Mekanisk kontakt
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Bevægelses-energibesparelse
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-Slukket -timer
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Super opløsning+
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-True Color Finder (H/W-kalibrering)
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-True Color Pro
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-4 skærm split
Nej
-
Speciel egenskab-On Screen-kontrol (Skærm Split)
Ja
-
Speciel egenskab-Dual kontroller
Nej
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt(vinkel)
-5º (front) ~ 25º(bag)
-
Dreje(vinkel)
±45º
-
Højde(mm)
Elevering 150mm / Ned højde 50mm
-
Pivot
Ja (bidirektional, 90º)
-
Dobbelt hængsel
NEJ
-
Andet
Èt klik-forbindelse, kabeladministration
STØRRELSE/VÆGT
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Aftaget
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndteringshul
STANDARD
-
TCO
Ja (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Ja
-
TUV-Ergo
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Nej
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja (Gold)
-
VESA-vægophæng
Ja (100 x 100, Vægmontering)
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Windows
Ja (win10)
-
BFR / PVC-fri
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nej
-
DP
Ja
-
PC-Audio
Ja
-
RCA 3Line
NEJ
-
RCA 5Line
NEJ
-
Andet
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
