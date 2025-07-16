Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Energiklassificering : DK
24" fuld HD IPS-skærm

24" fuld HD IPS-skærm

Nøglefunktioner

  23,8" fuld HD IPS-skærm
  100 Hz opdateringshastighed
  Design med tre sider, næsten helt ud til kanten
  Læsetilstand / flimmerfri tilstand
  OnScreen Control
  Højde- og hældningsjusterbar fod
23,8" fuld HD IPS-skærm

Ægte farver i brede vinkler

LG-skærm med IPS-teknologi fremhæver, hvor godt LCD præsterer. Den gengiver klare farver og giver brugeren mulighed for at se på den i et formal med bred vinkel på 178°.

LG-skærm med IPS-teknologi fremhæver, hvor godt LCD præsterer. Den gengiver klare farver og giver brugeren mulighed for at se på den i et formal med bred vinkel på 178°.

Hurtige 100 Hz giver en flot indlæsning af billeder med forskellige programmer.

100 Hz opdateringshastighed

Flydende billeder.
Gnidningsfri arbejdsstrøm.

Hurtige 100 Hz giver en flot indlæsning af billeder med forskellige programmer. Du kan også spille realistisk spil med mindre hakken og sløring.

Fokuseret visuel komfort

Læsetilstand

I læsetilstand justeres farvetemperaturen og luminansen, som gør skærmen velegnet til læsning.

Flimmerfri

Flimmerfri tilstand reducerer usynligt flimmer fra skærmen, så visningen er komfortabel.

Oplev gnidningsfrit spil

  • Off

  • On

5ms (GtG) reaktionstid

Dyk ned i spillet med klare billeder

Takket være de 5 ms, der reducerer efterbilleder og giver hurtig reaktionstid, kan du nyde mere fordybende gaming med avanceret ydeevne.

Dynamic Action Sync

Ved hjælp af reduktion af inputforsinkelse med Dynamic Action Sync kan spillere fange kritiske øjeblikke i realtid og reagere hurtigt.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer hjælper gamere med at opdage snigskytter, som ligger på lur i de mørkeste hjørner, og hurtigt navigere mellem eksplosioner.

Sigtekorn

Målpunktet er fastgjort i midten for at forbedre nøjagtigheden, når du skyder.

OnScreen Control tilbyder en lettere brugergrænseflade.

OnScreen Control

Strømlinet kontrol

Styr nemt diverse skærmindstillinger med få museklik ved hjælp af OnScreen Control-software. Du kan også opdele hele skærmområdet med skærmopdeling.

Strømlinet kontrol Download

Indbyggede højtalere

Pladssparende skrivebordsopsætning

Vores skærm understøtter indbyggede højtalere, der hjælpe med at spare bordplads og giver en fordybende lydoplevelse.

Skærmen understøtter indbyggede højtalere, der hjælpe med at spare bordplads og giver en fordybende lydoplevelse.

Ergonomisk design

Nem og behagelig løsning

Denne skærm har en slank kant på tre af siderne, så du kan skabe et arbejdsmiljø, der passer til dig, gennem praktisk justering af højde og hældning.

Denne skærm har en slank kant på tre af siderne, så du kan skabe et arbejdsmiljø, der passer til dig, gennem praktisk justering af højde og hældning.

In the box

1. Stativets hoveddel 2. Stativbase 3. Skruer 4. Strømforsyning og -ledning 5. HDMI-kabel

Stativets hoveddel, stativets for, skruer, strømforsyning og -ledning samt HDMI-kabel i kassen.

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    23,8

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Responstid

    5 ms (GtG ved raskere)

  • Display position justeringer

    Vinkel/høyde

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    23,8

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Responstid

    5 ms (GtG ved raskere)

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    700:1

  • Størrelse [cm]

    60,4

FUNKTIONER

  • Smart energibesparelse

    JA

  • Sort stabilisator

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Automatisk inputskift

    JA

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Vinkel/høyde

  • Rammeløst design

    3-sidig, tilnærmet rammeløst design

LYD

  • Højttaler

    2 W x 2

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    539,9 x 447,6 x 219,4

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    539,9 x 321,4 x 56,2

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    3,2

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    2,4

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC-skjerm

  • År

    Y24

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre enn 0,3 W

  • AC-indgang

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (adapter)

  • DC-udgang

    24 W (19 V, 13 A)

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    17 W

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Andre (Tilbehør)

    Brukerskrue (6 stk)

  • Strømkabel

    Avhengig av land

SW-APPLIKATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

