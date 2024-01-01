Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
27" Fuld HD-skærm
27MK400H_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

27" Fuld HD-skærm

27MK400H_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

27" Fuld HD-skærm

27MK400H
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Fuld HD IPS display
  • Farvekalibreret
  • 3-sidet kantløs
  • Radeon FreeSync™
  • OnScreen Control
  • Vægmonterbar
Mere
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    27“/68,6cm

  • Paneltype

    IPS 3-sidet kantløs

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,24795 x 0,24795

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (typ.)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja (1 hver)

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • Jack-placering (Signalinput)

    Bagside (vandret)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Jack-placering (Lyd output)

    Bagside (vandret)

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Udgang

    19V/1,3A

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    16,4W

  • Dvaletilstand (Maks)

    Under 0.3W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    Under 0.3W

FREKVENS

  • D-sub (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    1920x1080/60Hz

  • HDMI (H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    1920x1080/75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    1

  • Taste-type

    Joystick

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bund

OSD

  • Sprog (Land)

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi, Traditionel kinesisk

  • Antal sprog

    18

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Billedtilstand

    Custom, Læser, Farvesvaghed, Foto, Biograf, Game

  • Ratio

    Bred, Original

  • Super opløsning +

    Ja

  • Sort niveau

    Ja

  • DFC

    Ja

  • (Farve) Gammakontrol

    Ja

  • Temperaturfarve

    Ja

  • R/G/B Farvekontrol

    Ja

  • Adaptiv Synk

    Ja (FreesyncTM)

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • DAS Mode

    Ja

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP(kun digital port)

    Ja (1.4)

  • Auto justering(kun D-sub)

    Ja

  • OSD Lås

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja (2.0)

FARVE

  • Forside

    Matsort

  • B/afdækning

    Matsort

  • Fod

    Matsort

  • Base

    Matsort

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    -2 ~ 15 grader

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    625,6 x 468,7 x 204,1

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    625,6 x 375,2 x 44,0

  • Boks

    709 x 459 x 159

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    4,6

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    4,2

  • Boks

    6,1

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Ingen

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndtag

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • Erp

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja

  • Windows

    Win10

  • VCCI (Japan)

    Ja

  • Andre(KC,CCC)

    Ja (Korea, Kina)

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Indstilling

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Fod krop, fod base

    Ja

  • Andet

    CD, Manual, ESG

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

