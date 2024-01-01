27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
27
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
75
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
27
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1000:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
75
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
600:1
-
Størrelse [cm]
68.6
FORBINDELSE
-
D-Sub
Ja (1 stk.)
-
HDMI
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.2
-
D-Sub (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
3-pole (Sound Only)
FUNKTIONER
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Sigtekorn
Ja
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
678 x 182 x 450
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
612 x 492.1 x 219.4(↑) 612 x 412.1 x 219.4(↓)
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
612 x 362.5 x 56.2
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
5.6
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
3.9
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
3.1
INFO
-
Produktnavn
PC-skærm
-
År
2021
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)
22W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
26W
TILBEHØR
-
HDMI
Depend on Country
-
Andre (Tilbehør)
Brugerskrue (6EA)
SW-APPLIKATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
RoHS
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
