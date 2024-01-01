Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design
27MP450P_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design

27MP450P_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design

27MP450P-B
()
  • vist forfra
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
  • LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
vist forfra
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B
LG 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design, 27MP450P-B

Nøglefunktioner

  • 27" IPS Fuld HD-skærm
  • 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design
  • AMD FreeSync™ med 5ms GtG
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • DAS/Black Stabilizer/Crosshair
  • OnScreen-kontrol
Mere
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    27

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Farverum (typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    75

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    27

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    75

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    600:1

  • Størrelse [cm]

    68.6

FORBINDELSE

  • D-Sub

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • HDMI

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DP version

    1.2

  • D-Sub (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FUNKTIONER

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Flimmerfri

    Ja

  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

    Ja

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Sigtekorn

    Ja

  • Læsertilstand

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

    678 x 182 x 450

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 492.1 x 219.4(↑) 612 x 412.1 x 219.4(↓)

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 362.5 x 56.2

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    5.6

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    3.9

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    3.1

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    PC-skærm

  • År

    2021

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)

    22W

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    26W

TILBEHØR

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

  • Andre (Tilbehør)

    Brugerskrue (6EA)

SW-APPLIKATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk