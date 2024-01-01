Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specifikationer

27MP58VQ

27MP58VQ

27MP58VQ
  Visning forfra af 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
  • LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
Visning forfra af 27MP58VQ 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ
LG 27MP58VQ, 27MP58VQ

Nøglefunktioner

  • Levende farver fra enhver vinkel, LG IPS
  • Slankt skåret design
  • Beskyt dine øjne og se komfortabelt
  • Fordyb dig selv i spillet
  • Forudindstillede tilpassede indstillinger med
  • Tilpas dit arbejdsområde til multitasking
Mere
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    27"

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,3114 x 0,3114

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:01:00

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • [ Jack-placering ]

    Bagside (vandret)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Jack-placering (Lyd output)

    Bagside (vandret)

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Udgang

    19V/1,7A

  • Normal tændt(typ.)

    29W

  • Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,3W

  • DC fra(Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    A

FREKVENS

  • D-sub(H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub(V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • DVI-D(H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D(V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC(USB-C)

    1920X1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920X1080

  • Video(HDMI)

    1080P

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    1

  • Taste-type

    Joystick

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bund

OSD

  • Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi

  • Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTIONER

  • Billedtilstand

    Custom, Læser 1, Læser 2, Foto, Biograf, Game, Farvesvaghed

  • Reader Mode

    Ja

  • Original Forhold

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja (2.2)

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Super opløsning+

    Ja

  • 4 skærm split

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

  • Andet

    Black Stabilizer

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort

  • B/afdækning

    Sort

  • Fod

    Sort

  • Base

    Sort

  • Andet

    Sort

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    JA / -2º ~ 15º

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Sæt (med fod)

    634.1x204.7x469.5

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    634.1x91.1x382.7

  • (mm)Boks

    703x446x135

  • Sæt (med fod)

    4,3kg

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    3,9kg

  • Boks

    6,0kg

  • Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    640/1360/1530

  • Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    495/1035/1173(EU)

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Nej (håndhul)

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • ENERGY STAR®

    ENERGY STAR® mærket

  • Erp

    Ja

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Gold)

  • Windows

    Win10

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Indstilling

  • D-Sub

    Indstilling

  • DVI-D

    Indstilling

  • HDMI

    Indstilling

  • Fod krop

    Ja

  • Fod base

    Ja

  • Kabelholder

    Ja

  • CD

    Ja

  • ESG

    Ja

  • Manual

    JA

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

