34" UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
34.14
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Krumning
3800R
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
34.14
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Overfladebehandling
Anti-Glare
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1.07B
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1000:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Krumning
3800R
-
Farverum (min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
700:1
-
Farvebit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Størrelse [cm]
86.705
FORBINDELSE
-
Lyd in
NEJ
-
Indbygget KVM
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
Daisy Chain
NEJ
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB-C
Ja (1 stk.)
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Ja
-
Line out
NEJ
-
Mikrofon ind
NEJ
-
SPDIF ud (Optisk digital lydudgang)
NEJ
-
USB-nedstrømsport
Ja (2 stk./ver3.2, 2 stk./ver2.0)
-
USB-opstrømsport
Ja (1 stk./ver3.2)
-
USB-C (Datatransmission)
Ja
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
90W
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
NEJ
-
Automatisk lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Fabriksfarvekalibreret
Ja
-
PIP
NEJ
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
Hw-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Sigtekorn
NEJ
-
Andre (funktioner)
Built-in KVM
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
FPS-tæller
NEJ
-
VRR
NEJ
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
NEJ
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
Mini-LED-teknologi
NEJ
-
Nano IPS™-teknologi
NEJ
-
Avanceret ægte bred polarisering
NEJ
-
Bevægelsesslør reduktionsteknologi
NEJ
-
Overclocking
NEJ
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
Ja
-
Automatisk inputskift
Ja
-
RGB LED-belysning
NEJ
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Drejning
-
Rammeløst design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
Ja
LYD
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Dolby Atmos
NEJ
-
DTS Headphone
NEJ
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
-
Højttaler
5W x 2
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
988 x 571 x 212
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 617.6 x 252.9
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
13
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
10.1
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
6.7
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UltraWide
-
År
2022
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in
-
DC-udgang
20V 9A
TILBEHØR
-
Adapter
NEJ
-
Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)
NEJ
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
DVI-D (Farve/Længde)
NEJ
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja
-
HDMI (Farve/Længde)
Black / 1.8m
-
Strømkabel
Ja
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB-C
Ja
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
Ja
-
LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)
NEJ
-
LG UltraGear™ Kontrolcenter
NEJ
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
CE
Ja
-
KC (for Republikken Korea)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.