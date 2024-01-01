34" UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34BQ77QB-B
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34" WQHD (3440x1440) IPS-skærm
  • HDR10 og sRGB 99 % (typ.)
  • USB Type-C™
  • Læsetilstand og flimmerfri
  • Vipning/højde/drejning
  • Indbyggede højttalere med MaxxAudio®
Mere
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    34.14

  • Opløsning

    3440 x 1440

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformatforhold

    21:9

  • Farverum (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Krumning

    3800R

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    34.14

  • Billedformatforhold

    21:9

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Overfladebehandling

    Anti-Glare

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Opløsning

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1.07B

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Krumning

    3800R

  • Farverum (min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    700:1

  • Farvebit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Størrelse [cm]

    86.705

FORBINDELSE

  • Lyd in

    NEJ

  • Indbygget KVM

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 stk.)

  • Daisy Chain

    NEJ

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DP version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Ja

  • Line out

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon ind

    NEJ

  • SPDIF ud (Optisk digital lydudgang)

    NEJ

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    Ja (2 stk./ver3.2, 2 stk./ver2.0)

  • USB-opstrømsport

    Ja (1 stk./ver3.2)

  • USB-C (Datatransmission)

    Ja

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

    90W

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEJ

  • Automatisk lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Fabriksfarvekalibreret

    Ja

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flimmerfri

    Ja

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEJ

  • Hw-kalibrering

    NEJ

  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

    Ja

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Sigtekorn

    NEJ

  • Andre (funktioner)

    Built-in KVM

  • Læsertilstand

    Ja

  • FPS-tæller

    NEJ

  • VRR

    NEJ

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEJ

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEJ

  • Mini-LED-teknologi

    NEJ

  • Nano IPS™-teknologi

    NEJ

  • Avanceret ægte bred polarisering

    NEJ

  • Bevægelsesslør reduktionsteknologi

    NEJ

  • Overclocking

    NEJ

  • Brugerdefineret nøgle

    Ja

  • Automatisk inputskift

    Ja

  • RGB LED-belysning

    NEJ

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

  • Rammeløst design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    Ja

LYD

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • Dolby Atmos

    NEJ

  • DTS Headphone

    NEJ

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

  • Højttaler

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 571 x 212

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 617.6 x 252.9

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    13

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    10.1

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    6.7

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    UltraWide

  • År

    2022

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5W

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in

  • DC-udgang

    20V 9A

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    NEJ

  • Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)

    NEJ

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • DVI-D (Farve/Længde)

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    Ja

SW-APPLIKATION

  • Dobbelt controller

    Ja

  • LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    NEJ

  • LG UltraGear™ Kontrolcenter

    NEJ

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NEJ

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • KC (for Republikken Korea)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

