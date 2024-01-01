Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24UD58
24UD58_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

24UD58

24UD58_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

24UD58

24UD58
()
  • Visning forfra af 24UD58 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
  • LG 24UD58, 24UD58
Visning forfra af 24UD58 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58
LG 24UD58, 24UD58

Nøglefunktioner

  • Realistisk spiloplevelse
  • Klare Live Gaming scener med FreeSync
  • High-End Gaming funktioner
  • Optimeret indstilling af spillene efter din smag
  • Redigér Perfect Visual
  • Praktisk, Easy OnScreen Control
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    23.8

  • Multi-Paneltype

    IPS

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,1369mm x 0,1369mm

  • Multi-Billedformat

    16:9

  • Multi-Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    250nits

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:1

  • Multi-(DFC)

    Mega, on/off

  • Multi-Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    Nej

  • Multi-(GTG)

    5ms

  • Multi-Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Multi-(CR≥5)

    Nej

  • Multi-Overfladebehandling(refleks/antirefleks)

    Antirefleks 3H

  • Multi-Buet

    Nej

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signalinput-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Signalinput-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signalinput-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signalinput-SCART

    Nej

  • Signalinput-HDMI

    Ja x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Signalinput-DisplayPort

    Ja(x1, ver 1.2)

  • Signalinput-mini DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • Signalinput-USB type-C

    Nej

  • Signalinput-Andet

    Nej

  • Signalinput-[ Jack-placering ]

    Bagside

  • Signal Output-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Sammensat

    Nej

  • Signal Output-S-Video

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Komponent

    Nej

  • Signal Output-SCART

    Nej

  • Signal Output-HDMI

    Nej

  • Signal Output-DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Signal Output-Andet

    Nej

  • Signal Output-[ Jack-placering ]

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-PC Lyd Ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Mikrofon ind

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd Ind-[ Jack-placering ]

    Nej

  • Lyd output-RCA

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Lyd output-Line-out

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Optisk ud

    Nej

  • Lyd output-Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd output-[ Jack-placering ]

    Bagside

HØJTTALER

  • Type

    Nej

  • Lyd output

    Nej

  • Andet

    Nej

  • Lyd - Højttaler

    Ikke tilgængelig

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    Indbygget power (40W)

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output-Output(til højttaler)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug-Normal til(EPA Typ.)

    26,8W

  • Strømforbrug-Normal Tændt(fabrik ud-tilstand Typ.)

    35W

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,5W

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    G

FREKVENS

  • Analog-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • Analog-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • LAN-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • LAN-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort-FreeSync V-Frekvensområde

    Basis : 48~60Hz / Udvidet : 40~60Hz kun DisplayPort

  • USB-C-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • USB-C-V-frekvens

    Nej

OPLØSNING

  • PC-Analog

    Nej

  • PC-HDMI

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC-DP

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC-Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • Video-HDMI

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • Video-RGB

    Nej

  • Video-Komponent

    Nej

  • Video-Video

    Nej

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    1 Joystick

  • Taste-type

    Joystick

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bunde af bagdækslet

OSD

  • Sprog-Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Ukrainsk, Kinesisk, Traditionel Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk

  • Sprog-Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • USB_Op

    Nej

  • USB_Ned

    Nej

  • f-maskine

    Nej

  • ez-Zooming

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PC

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Video

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fotoeffekt

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Quad-tilstand

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Lyd

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-sRGB

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-AdobeRGB

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Deep Color(xvYCC)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-ITU Farvestandard

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SMPT Farvestandard

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DDC/CI

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-HDCP

    Ja (2.2)

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Intelligent Auto (Auto-opløsning)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fjernstyring

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PIP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-POP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-PBP

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Fabrikskalibreret

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Pro)

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Plug & Play

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Tilstedeværelse registreringssensor

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-On Screen Control

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Forte Pivot

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-SUPER+opløsning

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Sort Equalizer

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DAS Mode

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-FreeSync

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Markør

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-DICOM-tilstand

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Hurtig opladning

    Nej

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • 4:3 i Wide (ARC: Auto-ratiokontrol)-Andet

    Nej

FARVE

  • Forside

    Højglans(forside) + struktur(side)

  • B/afdækning

    Matsort

  • Fod

    Blank sort

  • Base

    Blank sort

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    Ja (Tilt-vinkel: -2 ~ 20)

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    Nej

  • Højde(mm)

    Nej

  • Pivot

    Nej

  • Dobbelt hængsel

    NEJ

  • Andet

    NEJ

STØRRELSE/VÆGT

  • Mål-Sæt (med fod)

    553.7*202,2*420,5

  • (B*D*H)-Sæt (uden fod)

    553.7*60,8*333

  • (mm)-Boks

    627*405*139

  • Vægmontering

    100mm x100mm

  • vægt-Sæt (med fod)

    4kg

  • (Kg)-Sæt (uden fod)

    3,4kg

  • Boks

    5,4kg

  • Fyld-Individuel(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    720/1520/1710(EU)

  • Fyld-Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    600/1320/1496(EU)

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Base, krop aftagelig

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndteringshul

STANDARD

  • TCO6.0

    Ja (ver 7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nej

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • EPEAT Gold

    Ja

  • SEMKO

    Nej

  • CB

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC, BSMI

    CCC (Ja), BSMI ( - )

  • KC

    Ja

  • VCCI

    Ja

  • C-TICK

    Nej

  • EPA

    Ja (ver 7.0)

  • Erp

    Ja

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • ISO13406-2

    Nej

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Ultra HD (Europa)

    Nej

  • Windows 10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • USB3.0

    Nej

  • USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

    Nej

  • FreeSync

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • Ekstern kalibrator ACB8300

    Nej

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • DP til DP

    Ja

  • mDP til DP

    Nej

  • Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • MHL

    Nej

  • USB Type C til C

    Nej

  • USB Type A til C

    Nej

  • PC-Audio

    Nej

  • RCA 3Line

    NEJ

  • RCA 5Line

    NEJ

  • Vejledning til nem opsætning

    Ja

  • Kalibreringsrapport(papir)

    Ja

  • S/W Installations-CD

    Ja (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk