27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™
Energiklassificering : DK
Specifikationer

27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™

27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS-skærm med USB Type-C™

27UP550P-W

  Front view
Front view
Nøglefunktioner

  • 27” UHD 4K IPS
  • HDR10 med sRGB 98% (Typ.)
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB Type-C™
  • OnScreen-kontrol
  • Vippe-, højde- og drejningsjusterbart stativ
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    27

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Farverum (typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Vrid

Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    27

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1.07B

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Farverum (min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

    700:1

  • Størrelse [cm]

    68.4

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 stk.)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • DP version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Datatransmission)

    Ja

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

    90W

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Flimmerfri

    Ja

  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

    Ja

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Læsertilstand

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    Tilt/Højde/Vrid

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

    700 x 188 x 514

  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 574.1 x 239.3(↑) 622.6 x 464.1 x 239.3(↓)

  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 371 x 45.8

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    9.4

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    6.3

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    4.4

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    UHD

  • År

    2021

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5W

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)

    44.27W

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    165W

TILBEHØR

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB-C

    Ja

SW-APPLIKATION

  • Dobbelt controller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

