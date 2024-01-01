Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 31,5'' 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG 31,5'' 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor

LG 31,5'' 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor

32HL710S-W
()
  • Visning forfra af LG 31,5&#39;&#39; 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor 32HL710S-W
Visning forfra af LG 31,5&#39;&#39; 4K IPS kirurgisk monitor 32HL710S-W
Nøglefunktioner

  • [X] 31,5" 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS
  • [O] Support HDR10
  • [X] Spejl- og rotationstilstand
  • [O] Op til 4PBP, PIP
  • [X] Støvtæt, vandresistent
  • [X] Beskyttelsesglas
Mere
Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Størrelse [tommer]

    31.5

  • Billedformatforhold

    16:9

  • Overfladebehandling

    Beskyttelsesglas (1,6t, antirefleks, antifingeraftryk)

  • Responstid

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixelafstand [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

    1000:1

  • Farverum (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Farvebit

    10bit

FORBINDELSE

  • 12G-SDI

    NEJ

  • 3G-SDI

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    Ja (Ind 1 stk. / Ud 1 stk.)

  • Komponent (Opløsning)

    NEJ

  • Composite (Opløsning)

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    Ja (1 stk.)

  • Daisy Chain

    NEJ

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (Ind 1 stk. / Ud 1 stk.)

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    NEJ

  • RS-232

    Ja

  • S-Video

    NEJ

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    Ja (1 stk./ver2.0)

  • USB-opstrømsport

    Ja (1 stk./ver2.0)

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • Auto-lyssensor

    NEJ

  • Smart energibesparelse

    Ja

  • PIP

    Ja

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • Flimmerfri

    Ja

  • Hw-kalibrering

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Sort stabilisator

    Ja

  • Belysning

    NEJ

  • Læsertilstand

    NEJ

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Genvejstast

    Ja (2 nøgler)

  • Tilstedeværelsessensor

    NEJ

  • Frontsensor

    NEJ

  • Farvetemperatur

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K-10000K)

  • Rotations- og spejlmodus

    Ja

  • Failover input-switch

    Ja

  • Fokusvisning

    NEJ

  • Lysboksmode

    NEJ

  • Lysstyrkestabilisering

    Ja

  • Patologimodus

    NEJ

  • DICOM-kompatibel

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

MEKANISK

  • Display position justeringer

    NEJ

  • Rammeløst design

    Normal

  • Vægbeslag [mm]

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    NEJ

  • Mekanisk tænd/sluk-knap

    Ja

DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

    17.4

  • Vægt med stand [kg]

    NEJ

  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

    12.4

STRØM

  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

    Mindre end 0,3W

  • AC-indgang

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC-udgang

    19V, 6.32A

  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

    120W

TILBEHØR

  • Adapter

    Ja

  • Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

  • DVI-D (Farve/Længde)

    NEJ

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

    Ja

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • USB3.0-opstrømskabel

    NEJ

SW-APPLIKATION

  • Dobbelt controller

    NEJ

  • LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

    Ja

  • Qubyx

    NEJ

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • CE

    Ja

  • RoHS

    Ja

  • IP (Front/Undtagen fronten)

    IP35/IP32

  • Hærværkssikret

    IK06

  • KGMP

    Ja

  • KC (for Republikken Korea)

    NEJ

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Ja

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Ja

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    Ja

  • GMP

    Ja

  • WEEE

    Ja

  • MFDS

    Ja

  • REACH

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk