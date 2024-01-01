Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
42,5” 4K UHD IPS-skærm
43UN700P_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

42,5” 4K UHD IPS-skærm

43UN700P_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

42,5” 4K UHD IPS-skærm

43UN700P-B
()
Kolossal 4K-skærm til blandet brug

LG 43UN700P har en professionel og optimal ydeevne med forbedret billedkvalitet på den enorme skærm på 42,5”.

Få plads til at samarbejde1

Få plads til at samarbejde

Den store størrelse med de brede visningsvinkler giver dig mulighed for at skabe et behageligt samarbejdsmiljø med dine kolleger, så I bliver mere effektive.

Bedre afsæt til løsning af opgaverne

Med USB type C™ kan du se dine arbejdsdata og få strøm på op til 60 W i det samme kabel. Desuden giver de udvidede tilslutningsmuligheder og den justerbare fod mulighed for tilkobling af en række enheder og give et godt afsæt for at forbedre opgaveløsningen.

Den helt store skærm til større nydelse

Den store 43UN700P 42,5”-skærm med høj opløsning og støtte fra HDR kan sikre en mere overvældende og realistisk spiloplevelse. Tilføj stereohøjttalere med 10 W x 2 og Rich Bass, så får du en ekstrem fordybelse.

Reagerer hurtigere mod modstandere1

Dynamic Action Sync

Reagerer hurtigere mod modstandere

Minimér input lag med Dynamic Action Sync, så spillere kan fange hvert øjeblik i realtid.

Black Stabilizer

Angrib først i mørke

Spillere kan undgå, at snigskytter gemmer sig på de mørkeste steder og hurtigt undslipper situationer, når blitzen affyres.

Nyd mere indhold nemt og bekvemt

Da skærmen understøtter 4PBP og PIP, som er inkluderet i OnScreen-kontrollen*, kan du streame medier, samtidigt med at du surfer på nettet og shopper online eller ser film fra DVD-afspilleren på den samme store skærm.

*For at downloade seneste OnScreen Control, besøg LG.com.

Kompatibel med et stort udvalg af enheder

43UN700P har en udvidet grænseflade og understøtter USB type C™ samt forskellige tilslutningsmuligheder* med samtidig tilslutning af op til fire forskellige multimedieenheder. Så du kan konfigurere dit eget multipleks og glæde dig over mere indhold.

Kreativt arbejdsmiljø

43UN700P er en god løsning til dig, der vil styre alle dine kreative opgaver på den samme store skærm. Den gør det muligt at aktivere de forskellige værktøjer, som du skal bruge til dit kreative arbejde, samtidigt.

Key Feature

  • 42,5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS
  • USB Type-C™
  • Antirefleks/dis
  • HDR10 med 400nits (typ.)
  • 4 PBP, PIP, OnScreen Control
Alle specifikationer

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

