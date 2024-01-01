27" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
EAN
8806098364305
-
Oprindelsesland
Kina
-
Garanti
2 år
-
Størrelse (tommer)
27 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
68,5 cm
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,31125 x 0,31125 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
320cd
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
400cd
-
Farveområde (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
600:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere), 1ms MBR
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks, 25% 3H
-
Buet
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flimmer-sikker
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
NEJ
-
Super opløsning+
NEJ
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
RADEON FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
-
Andet (Funktion)
G sync kompatibel
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEJ
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
D-sub (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NEJ
-
DVI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
JA (2 stk.)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP-version
1,4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
mDP-version
N/A
-
mDP (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)
N/A
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
N/A
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB-opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB-nedstrømsport
NEJ
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
N/A
-
Højttaler_kanal
N/A
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
30W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
35W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
NA (understøtter ikke ES7.0 standard)
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3W
MEKANISK
-
Positionsjustering af skærm
Vipning/højde/drejning
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med fod (B x D x H)
615,1 x 575,2 x 274,4 mm (op)
615,1 x 465,2 x 274,4 mm (ned)
-
Mål uden fod (B x D x H)
615,1 x 366,6 x 45,2 mm
-
Forsendelsesmål (B x D x H)
697 x 530 x 198 mm
-
Vægt med fod
6,4 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
4,5 kg
-
Forsendelsesvægt
8,55 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB type C til A han/hun
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB 3.0 opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Andet (Tilbehør)
Museholder
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
