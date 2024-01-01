Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" UltraGear™ OLED helt ny 800R kurvet gaming-skærm | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240 Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
34GS95QE_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

34" UltraGear™ OLED helt ny 800R kurvet gaming-skærm | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240 Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

34GS95QE_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

34" UltraGear™ OLED helt ny 800R kurvet gaming-skærm | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240 Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

34GS95QE-B
()
Set forfra
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R kurvet OLED
  • OLED med opdateringshastighed på 240 Hz
  • 0.03ms (GtG) reaktionstid
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.500.000:1 kontrastforhold
  • Unitys sekskantede design
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
Mere

UltraGear™ OLED-gamingmonitor.

Født til at spille

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Vær i hjertet af dit spil

Her kommer den helt nye kurvede skærm 800R, der omgiver dig og udfylder din verden.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Skærm

34" Ultra-WQHD kurvet OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Antigenskin, lav refleksion

Hastighed

240 Hz opdateringshastighed
0.03ms (GtG) reaktionstid
240 Hz fra DisplayPort og HDMI

Teknologi

VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Visning oppefra af den kurvede 800r.

Den instinktive kurve

Oplev kurven, der vækker gaming-instinkterne i dig ved at dykke ned i afstanden til skærmen og det menneskelige øjes naturlige syn.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Mens du sidder ved skrivebordet, bliver den skærmens fokuspunkt, som leverer den originale grafik med ensartet lysstyrke og livagtighed uden nogen forvrængning. Vær i hjertet af kurven på 800R, og udforsk hele spiluniverset.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
*Formodningen om visning afhænger af afstanden til skærmen og brugerens kropsholdning.

34" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Udforsk det panoramiske spillandskab

Dens 34" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD-skærm giver dig en 34 % bredere visning end en standard 16:9 skærm. Oplev overvældende fordybelse i det nye spillandskab for første gang.

The video shows the diffences LED, MiniLED and UltraGear™ MiniLED monitor.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

Den mere lysstærke OLED

Levende farver til
fabelagtig gaming

OLED-skærmen løfter farverne til et nyt niveau af livagtighed. Med en standard lysstyrke på 275 nits og en maksimal lysstyrke på 1300 nits sørger denne skærm for, at det du ser er lysstærkt og levende, så du aldrig kommer til at spille i mørke.

Lysstærkt OLED-panel.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
*Skærmens lysstyrke er sammenlignet med den forrige model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Lysstyrke: 250 nits (min.), 275 nits (typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

OLED's udvikling

Vores UltraGear™ OLED med Micro Lens Array+-teknologi har 37,5 % højere lysstyrke (SDR) sammenlignet med MLA.

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

En farveeksplosion

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 gør hver scene levende, uanset om den er mørk eller lys, med sine realistiske detaljer og et kontrastforhold på 1.500.000:1 og DCI-P3 98.5% (typ.).

*Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
*1.500.000:1 er kontrastforholdet ved 25 % APL.
*APL-værdien (Average Picture Level/gennemsnitligt billedniveau) er i procent og angiver værdien mellem det sorte niveau og referenceniveauet for hvid.

Hurtige opsætninger til mere lysstærk OLED

                  OLED-skærm med 240 Hz

                  Bevægelser med lynets hastighed

                  LG’s nye UltraGear™-skærm giver en superhurtig opdateringshastighed på 240 Hz, så den næste frame ses hurtigt og så billedet fremkommer problemfrit. Gamerne kan reagere hurtigt, fange fjender og nemt sigte på målet.

                  OLED-skærm med 240 Hz og 0.03ms (GtG).

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Ekstremt hurtig
                  0.03ms (GtG) reaktionstid

                  Med en reaktionstid på 0.03ms (GtG), der reducerer omvendt ghosting og hjælper objekter med at blive klart gengivet, kan du nyde spillet med jævnere bevægelser og surrealistisk visuel skarphed.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Design med fokus på gamere

                  Alt er nydesignet, så det passer til din stil

                  Vi afslører UltraGears nye identitet i Unitys sekskantede design. Træd ind i dit eget spillerum med et strømlinet og unikt design. Dens L-fod uden kabelrod optager minimal plads på dit skrivebord, hvorved du kan mindske plads, der ikke bliver brugt til noget.

                  Nyt sekskantet Unity-design med L-fod.

                  Produktbillede af baggrundsbelysning aktiveret.

                  Produktbillede af siden.

                  Ikon for justerbar svingning.
                  Svingning
                  Ikon for justerbar hældning.
                  Hældning
                  Ikon for justerbar højde.
                  Højde
                  Ikon for design med fire sider, næsten helt ud til kanten.
                  Design uden kanter

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Flydende gaming-oplevelse

                  Sammenligning af flydende gaming-oplevelse – det venstre billede er med skærmrivning, og det højre billede er uden.

                  VESA certified AdaptiveSync

                  Med VESA AdaptiveSync Display-certificering, skabt til gaming med synligt højere opdateringshastigheder og lav forsinkelse. Nyd spil, der kører mere glat og uden skærmrivning samt videoer uden flimmer.

                  NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

                  Denne skærm er en NVIDIA-testet og officielt godkendt G-SYNC®-kompatibel monitor, som kan give dig en god gaming-oplevelse med betydeligt reduceret rivning og hakken.

                  AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

                  Med FreeSync™ Premium Pro-teknologi kan gamere opleve ubesværede, flydende bevægelser i hurtige spil med høj opløsning. Den reducerer betydeligt skærmrivning og hakken.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
                  *Præstationen for denne funktion er sammenlignet med modeller, som ikke bruger synkroniseringsteknologien.
                  *Fejl og forsinkelser kan forekommer som følge af netværksforbindelsen.

                  Gør dit spil skarpere

                  Denne skærm har modtaget VESA ClearMR 13000-certificeringen, der giver dig mulighed for at se hver bevægelse lige så klart som stillbilleder med fantastisk reduceret motion blur i spil.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Antigenskin, lav refleksion

                  Vis kun dit spil

                  Antigenskins- og lav refleksionsteknologi kan give en bedre oplevelse med at se på skærmen, uanset hvor, ved at reducere forstyrrelser, selv i det omgivende lysmiljø.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Komfortabelt men livagtigt

                  Bliv ved med at have en fremragende gamingoplevelse, hvor dine øjne ikke bliver trætte med LG's Live Color Low Blue Light-teknologi.

                  *LG OLED-paneler er certificeret af UL som flimmerfri, genskinsfri og med lavt blåt lys.
                  *Certifikatnummer: Flimmerfri skærm (OLED) – A196009, fri for ubehag fra genskin - V563481 (betingelser for UGR under 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum – V745051.
                  *Ovenstående funktioner kan afhænge af brugerens computermiljø eller -forhold.

                  Gamere kan nyde en opdateringshastighed på 240 Hz, der understøttes af DP 1.4 eller HDMI 2.1.


                  DP 1.4 og HDMI 2.1

                  Forstærk spillet med en OLED-skærm

                  Monitoren kan klare en opdateringshastighed på op til 240 Hz fra DP og HDMI, så gamere kan nyde Ultra-WQHD-opløsning og 240 Hz fuldt ud, enten gennem DisplayPort eller HDMI.

                  *Den understøtter en hurtig opdateringshastighed på op til 240 Hz. Et grafikkort, som understøtter DP 1.4 eller HDMI 2.1-kablet (medfølger i pakken) er nødvendigt for at det fungerer korrekt.
                  *Grafikkortet medfølger IKKE i pakken. Det skal købes særskilt.

                  PBP og PIP

                  Spil spil og mere til

                  Denne skærm understøtter op til to PBP og PIP, hvilket giver dig mulighed for at se indhold fra to indgange på én skærm. Det betyder, at du kan køre flere spil eller opgaver på én skærm på samme tid.

                  Skærm opdelt mellem henholdsvis bærbar computer og PC.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
                  *PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
                  *Den faktisk præstation afhænger af PC'en og de programmer, der kører.

                  Det 4-polede hovedtelefonkabel er forbundet til skærmen.
                  4-polet hovedtelefonudgang

                  Plugin til fordybende lydeffekt

                  Tilslut nemt dit headset til den 4-polede hovedtelefonudgang, og spil, mens du snakker gennem det. Du kan også opleve den forbydende lyd fra DTS Headphone:X, som giver en virtuel 3d-lydoplevelse.

                  *Hovedtelefoner medfølger IKKE i pakken. Det skal købes særskilt.

                  Gaming-brugerinterface

                  Prisvindende gaming-GUI

                  Gamere kan bruge On-Screen Display og OnScreen Control til nemt at tilpasse indstillingerne, lige fra justering af grundlæggende skærmindstillinger til registrering af “brugerdefinerede taster”, som brugeren kan indstille genveje til.

                  *Besøg LG.COM for at downloade den seneste OnScreen Control-software.
                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.

                  Sådan beskytter du din OLED

                  Du kan forhindre forekomsten af efterbilleder eller burn-in på skærmen ved at aktivere “OLED-billedflytning”, der flytter billedet en smule med faste intervaller, “Pauseskærm” og “Billedrensning”.

                  *Denne funktion er kun tilgængelig på 4-vejs joysticket, der medfølger i pakken.

                  Dynamic Action Sync

                  Med reduktion af inputforsinkelse med Dynamic Action Sync kan spillerne fange kritiske øjeblikke i realtid og reagere hurtigt.

                  Sort stabilisator

                  Black Stabilizer hjælper gamere med at opdage snigskytter, der ligger på lur i de mørkeste hjørner og hurtigt navigere mellem eksplosioner.

                  Crosshair

                  Målpunktet er fastgjort i midten for at forbedre nøjagtigheden, når du skyder.

                  FPS-tæller

                  FPS-tælleren lader dig se, hvor godt det hele kører. Uanset om du redigerer, spiller spil eller ser en film, er hver eneste frame vigtig, og med FPS-tælleren får du data i realtid.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
                  *Crosshair-funktionen er ikke tilgængelig, når FPS-tælleren er aktiveret.
                  *FPS-tælleren kan vise en værdi, der overstiger skærmens maksimale opdateringshastighed.
                  *FPS (Frame Per Second)-tæller: Måler frames pr. sekund.

                  LG Calibration Studio-software.
                  LG Calibration Studio

                  Præcise farver opdateret

                  Ved at udnytte hardwarekalibrering i LG Calibration Studio kan du opleve avanceret farvekvalitet med et omfattende farvespektrum og ensartethed.

                  *Billeder simuleret for at forbedre forståelse af funktionen. Den kan være forskellig fra den faktiske anvendelse.
                  *Dette stykke software og en kalibreringssensor er IKKE inkluderet i pakken. Besøg LG.COM for at downloade den seneste LG Calibration Studio-software.

                  Nøglespecifikationer

                  • Størrelse [tommer]

                    34

                  • Opløsning

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Paneltype

                    OLED

                  • Billedformatforhold

                    16:9

                  • Farverum (typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Krumning

                    800R

                  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Responstid

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Display position justeringer

                    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

                  Alle specifikationer

                  DISPLAY

                  • Størrelse [tommer]

                    34

                  • Billedformatforhold

                    16:9

                  • Paneltype

                    OLED

                  • Overfladebehandling

                    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

                  • Responstid

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Opløsning

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Pixelafstand [mm]

                    0.231 × 0.231

                  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

                    1.07B

                  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

                    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

                  • Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Kontrastforhold (typ.)

                    1.5M:1

                  • Farverum (typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Krumning

                    800R

                  • Farverum (min.)

                    DCI-P3 94%

                  • Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]

                    250

                  • Kontrastforhold (min.)

                    1.2M:1

                  • Farvebit

                    10bit

                  • Størrelse [cm]

                    86.2

                  FORBINDELSE

                  • Lyd in

                    NEJ

                  • D-Sub

                    NEJ

                  • Indbygget KVM

                    NEJ

                  • DVI-D

                    NEJ

                  • HDMI

                    Ja (2 stk.)

                  • Daisy Chain

                    NEJ

                  • DisplayPort

                    Ja (1 stk.)

                  • DP version

                    1.4 (DSC)

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NEJ

                  • USB-C

                    NEJ

                  • Hovedtelefonudgang

                    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

                  • LAN (RJ-45)

                    NEJ

                  • Line out

                    NEJ

                  • Mikrofon ind

                    NEJ

                  • SPDIF ud (Optisk digital lydudgang)

                    NEJ

                  • USB-nedstrømsport

                    Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)

                  • USB-opstrømsport

                    Ja (1 stk./ver3.0)

                  • USB-C (Datatransmission)

                    NEJ

                  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

                    NEJ

                  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

                    NEJ

                  FUNKTIONER

                  • HDR 10

                    Ja

                  • AMD FreeSync™

                    FreeSync Premium Pro

                  • Automatisk lysstyrke

                    NEJ

                  • Farvesvaghed

                    Ja

                  • Smart energibesparelse

                    Ja

                  • Fabriksfarvekalibreret

                    Ja

                  • PIP

                    Ja

                  • PBP

                    2PBP

                  • Flimmerfri

                    NEJ

                  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                    G-SYNC Compatible

                  • Hw-kalibrering

                    HW Calibration Ready

                  • Dynamisk handling synkronisering

                    Ja

                  • Sort stabilisator

                    Ja

                  • Sigtekorn

                    Ja

                  • Andre (funktioner)

                    VESA DSC Tech, 4-vejs joystick

                  • Læsertilstand

                    Ja

                  • FPS-tæller

                    Ja

                  • VRR

                    Ja

                  • Super Resolution+

                    NEJ

                  • Dolby Vision™

                    NEJ

                  • VESA DisplayHDR™

                    DisplayHDR True Black 400

                  • Mini-LED-teknologi

                    NEJ

                  • Nano IPS™-teknologi

                    NEJ

                  • Avanceret ægte bred polarisering

                    NEJ

                  • Bevægelsesslør reduktionsteknologi

                    NEJ

                  • Overclocking

                    NEJ

                  • Brugerdefineret nøgle

                    Ja

                  • Automatisk inputskift

                    Ja

                  • RGB LED-belysning

                    Unity Hexagon Lighting

                  • Kamera

                    NEJ

                  • Mikrofon

                    NEJ

                  • HDR-effekt

                    Ja

                  MEKANISK

                  • Display position justeringer

                    Tilt/Højde/Drejning

                  • Rammeløst design

                    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

                  • Vægbeslag [mm]

                    100 x 100 mm

                  • OneClick Stand

                    Ja

                  LYD

                  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

                    NEJ

                  • DTS Headphone

                    Ja

                  • Maxx Audio

                    NEJ

                  • Rich Bass

                    NEJ

                  • Højttaler

                    NEJ

                  DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE

                  • Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]

                    927 x 295 x 550

                  • Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]

                    784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7

                  • Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]

                    784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1

                  • Vægt i emballage [kg]

                    14

                  • Vægt med stand [kg]

                    9.3

                  • Vægt uden stand [kg]

                    5.9

                  INFO

                  • Produktnavn

                    UltraGear

                  • År

                    2024

                  STRØM

                  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

                    Mindre end 0,5W

                  • Strømforbrug (DC off)

                    Mindre end 0,3W

                  • AC-indgang

                    100-240V (50/60Hz)

                  • Type

                    External Power(Adapter)

                  • DC-udgang

                    19.5V, 10.8A

                  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)

                    48W

                  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)

                    31W

                  • Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (KR)

                    49.5W

                  TILBEHØR

                  • Adapter

                    Ja

                  • Kalibreringsrapport (Papir)

                    Ja

                  • DisplayPort

                    Ja

                  • DVI-D

                    NEJ

                  • D-Sub

                    NEJ

                  • HDMI

                    Ja (ver 2.1)

                  • HDMI (Farve/Længde)

                    Black / 1.8m

                  • Andre (Tilbehør)

                    Door

                  • Strømkabel

                    Ja

                  • Fjernbetjening

                    NEJ

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NEJ

                  • USB A til B

                    Ja

                  • USB-C

                    NEJ

                  SW-APPLIKATION

                  • Dobbelt controller

                    Ja

                  • LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)

                    Ja

                  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                    Ja

                  STANDARD

                  • UL (cUL)

                    Ja

                  • CE

                    Ja

                  • KC (for Republikken Korea)

                    Ja

                  OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

                  FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
                  The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
                  Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

