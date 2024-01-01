Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29" UltraWide FHD-skærm

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

29" UltraWide FHD-skærm

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

29" UltraWide FHD-skærm

29WK500
(2)
  • Visning forfra af 29&#34; UltraWide FHD-skærm 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
  • LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
Visning forfra af 29&#34; UltraWide FHD-skærm 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500
LG 29" UltraWide FHD-skærm, 29WK500

Nøglefunktioner

  • Mere plads til Multi-Tasking
  • Ægte farver og bredere visning
  • Nem opsætning
  • Klare, blødere billede
  • Optimerede indstillinger for alle spil
  • Alsidig elegance
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    29"/73.7cm Flat

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16,7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2628 x 0,2628

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250 (Typ), 200 (min) cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5 ms (høj)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Ja (vers. 1.4, 2 hver)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100~240, 50/60 Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    25W

  • Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,5W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A ++ til E-skala)

    A

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (H-frekvens)

    30~90 KHz

  • HDMI (V-frekvens)

    56~75 Hz (FreeSync 40~75 Hz)

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Billedtilstand

    Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Farvesvaghed, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Bred, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2

  • PIP

    - (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    HDCP (1.4)

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja

  • Spilletilstand

    Ja

  • DAS Mode

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja (Billedtilstand)

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Super opløsning +

    Ja

  • Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)

    Ja

  • My Display Preset (i OSC)

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort struktur (midte)

  • B/afdækning

    Sort struktur

  • Fod

    Sort hårtynd

  • Base

    Sort struktur

FOD

  • Tilt (vinkel)

    -5º~15º

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

  • Boks

    822x 413x159

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    4.9

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    4.4

  • Boks

    7.5

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Base Aftag

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo (1 farve)

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Ja

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (for Kina)

    Ja

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Ja

  • Erp

    Ja

  • Windows10

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk