29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor

29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor

29WK600
  • Visning forfra af 29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor 29WK600
Visning forfra af 29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor 29WK600
Nøglefunktioner

  • Gå ind i den nye verden af HDR
  • Detaljeret kontrast
  • HDR-effekt på SDR-indhold
  • Ægte farver og bredere visning
  • Intens visuel oplevelse
  • Nem opsætning
Mere
Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Multi-Størrelse(Inch)

    29” Flad

  • Multi-Paneltype

    IPS

  • Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)

    8bits(6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Multi-Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2

  • Multi-HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi-(DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi-Reaktionstid (GTG)

    5ms (høj)

  • Multi-Visningsvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Grænseflade-D-Sub

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-DVI-D

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-HDMI

    Ja (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • Grænseflade-DisplayPort

    Ja (ver1.2)

  • Grænseflade-Thunderbolt

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-USB Type-C

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

  • Grænseflade-Lydlinie ud

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-PC Lyd Ind

    Nej

  • Grænseflade-IR Ind / Ud

    Nej

  • USB-USB Opstrøm

    Nej

  • USB-USB Nedstrøm

    Nej

HØJTTALER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Højttaler 5W*2

  • Audio-tuning

    Maxx Lyd

STRØM

  • Input/Output-Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output-Ind

    100 ~ 240V

  • Input/Output-Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)

    32W

  • Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0.5W

  • Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)

    0.3W

FREKVENS

  • D-Sub-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • D-Sub-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • DVI-H-frekvens

    Nej

  • DVI-V-frekvens

    Nej

  • HDMI-H-frekvens

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • HDMI-V-frekvens

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort-H-frekvens

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • DisplayPort-V-frekvens

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • Skærm-Billedtilstand

    (Ikke HDR-indhold) -> Brugerdefineret HDR-effekt, Reader, Foto, Biograf, Mørk Rum1/2, Farvesvaghed, FPS1 spil/FPS2 spil, RTS spil, Brugerdefineret (Spil) (HDR indhold) -> HDR Levende, HDR Biograf, HDR Spil, HDR Standard

  • Skærm-Ratio

    Bred, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

  • Skærm-PIP

    (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)

  • Skærm-PBP

    Nej

  • Generel funktion-DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-HDCP

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • Generel funktion-Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Generel funktion-Hurtig opladning

    Nej

  • Spil-Freesync

    Ja

  • Spil-Spilletilstand

    Ja

  • Spil-DAS-tilstand

    Ja

  • Spil-Sort Stabilisator

    Ja

  • Spil-1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Nej

  • Spil-Crosshair

    Ja

  • Øko-Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Øko-Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Øko-Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Øko-Læse tilstand

    Ja (Billedtilstand)

  • Billedkvalitet-Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-Super opløsning +

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Billedkvalitet-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Finder)

    Nej

  • Anvendelse SW-Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-Mit display forudindstillet (i OSC)

    Ja

  • Anvendelse SW-OnScreen Kontrol (OSC)

    Ja

  • Andet-Dual EDID (H/W)

    Nej

  • Andet-Enkelt klik, stativ-opsætning

    Nej

FARVE

  • For/midt

    Sort struktur (midt)

  • Bagside

    Hvis struktur

  • Fod krop

    Sølv Hair Line (Pearl & Spray)

  • Fod base

    Sølv struktur (Pearl)

FOD

  • Hældning (vinkel)

    -5~15 grad

  • Dreje(vinkel)

    Nej

  • Højde (område)

    Nej

  • Pivot(vinkel)

    Nej

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

  • Boks

    822 x 413 x159

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    5.2

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    4.7

  • Boks

    7.5

VÆGMONTERING

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA-kompatibel)

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Stand pakketype

    Base Aftag

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo (1 farve)

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Nej

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-GS

    Nej

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nej

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (for Kina)

    Ja

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Nej

  • Erp

    Ja

  • ISO9241-307

    Nej

  • EPEAT Gold

    Nej

  • Medicinsk certificering

    Nej

  • Windows10

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Nej

  • Andet

    Nej

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Nej

  • DVI-D

    Nej

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • USB

    Nej

  • DisplayPort

    Nej

  • USB Type-C til Type-C

    Nej

  • Køn (USB Type-A til Type-C)

    Nej

  • PC-Audio

    Nej

  • Kabelholder

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

