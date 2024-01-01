29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
FUNKTION
-
Multi-Størrelse(Inch)
29” Flad
-
Multi-Paneltype
IPS
-
Multi-Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Multi-Farvedybde(antal farver)
8bits(6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Multi-Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Multi-Opløsning
2560 x 1080
-
Multi-Lysstyrke(Typ.)
300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2
-
Multi-HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Multi-Kontrastforhold(original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi-(DFC)
Mega
-
Multi-Reaktionstid (GTG)
5ms (høj)
-
Multi-Visningsvinkel(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Grænseflade-D-Sub
Nej
-
Grænseflade-DVI-D
Nej
-
Grænseflade-HDMI
Ja (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Grænseflade-DisplayPort
Ja (ver1.2)
-
Grænseflade-Thunderbolt
Nej
-
Grænseflade-USB Type-C
Nej
-
Grænseflade-Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Grænseflade-Lydlinie ud
Nej
-
Grænseflade-PC Lyd Ind
Nej
-
Grænseflade-IR Ind / Ud
Nej
-
USB-USB Opstrøm
Nej
-
USB-USB Nedstrøm
Nej
HØJTTALER
-
Audio output (watt)
Højttaler 5W*2
-
Audio-tuning
Maxx Lyd
STRØM
-
Input/Output-Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output-Ind
100 ~ 240V
-
Input/Output-Ouptput (USB Type-C PD)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug-Normal tændt(typ.)
32W
-
Strømforbrug-Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0.5W
-
Strømforbrug-DC fra(Maks)
0.3W
FREKVENS
-
D-Sub-H-frekvens
Nej
-
D-Sub-V-frekvens
Nej
-
DVI-H-frekvens
Nej
-
DVI-V-frekvens
Nej
-
HDMI-H-frekvens
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI-V-frekvens
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort-H-frekvens
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort-V-frekvens
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Skærm-Billedtilstand
(Ikke HDR-indhold) -> Brugerdefineret HDR-effekt, Reader, Foto, Biograf, Mørk Rum1/2, Farvesvaghed, FPS1 spil/FPS2 spil, RTS spil, Brugerdefineret (Spil) (HDR indhold) -> HDR Levende, HDR Biograf, HDR Spil, HDR Standard
-
Skærm-Ratio
Bred, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
Skærm-PIP
(PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)
-
Skærm-PBP
Nej
-
Generel funktion-DDC/CI
Ja
-
Generel funktion-HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Generel funktion-Taste-lås
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Generel funktion-Hurtig opladning
Nej
-
Spil-Freesync
Ja
-
Spil-Spilletilstand
Ja
-
Spil-DAS-tilstand
Ja
-
Spil-Sort Stabilisator
Ja
-
Spil-1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
Nej
-
Spil-Crosshair
Ja
-
Øko-Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Øko-Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Øko-Automatisk standby
Ja
-
Øko-Læse tilstand
Ja (Billedtilstand)
-
Billedkvalitet-Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-Super opløsning +
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Billedkvalitet-H/W-kalibrering (True Color Finder)
Nej
-
Anvendelse SW-Dual kontroller
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-Mit display forudindstillet (i OSC)
Ja
-
Anvendelse SW-OnScreen Kontrol (OSC)
Ja
-
Andet-Dual EDID (H/W)
Nej
-
Andet-Enkelt klik, stativ-opsætning
Nej
FARVE
-
For/midt
Sort struktur (midt)
-
Bagside
Hvis struktur
-
Fod krop
Sølv Hair Line (Pearl & Spray)
-
Fod base
Sølv struktur (Pearl)
FOD
-
Hældning (vinkel)
-5~15 grad
-
Dreje(vinkel)
Nej
-
Højde (område)
Nej
-
Pivot(vinkel)
Nej
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Sæt (uden fod)
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Boks
822 x 413 x159
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
5.2
-
Sæt (uden fod)
4.7
-
Boks
7.5
VÆGMONTERING
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-kompatibel)
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Base Aftag
-
Boks printtype
Flexo (1 farve)
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Nej
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nej
-
TUV-Ergo
Nej
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (for Kina)
Ja
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Nej
-
Erp
Ja
-
ISO9241-307
Nej
-
EPEAT Gold
Nej
-
Medicinsk certificering
Nej
-
Windows10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Nej
-
Andet
Nej
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Nej
-
DVI-D
Nej
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB
Nej
-
DisplayPort
Nej
-
USB Type-C til Type-C
Nej
-
Køn (USB Type-A til Type-C)
Nej
-
PC-Audio
Nej
-
Kabelholder
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
