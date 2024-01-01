Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm
29WL500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm

29WL500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm

29WL500-B
()
  • Visning forfra af 29&#34; 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
  • LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
Visning forfra af 29&#34; 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B
LG 29" 21:9 UltraWide™ fuld HD IPS LED skærm, 29WL500-B

Nøglefunktioner

  • HDR 10
  • 21:9 UltraWide™ fuldt HD display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • OnScreen-kontrol
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™ teknologi
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Størrelse (Inch)

    29 tommer

  • Størrelse (cm)

    73,0 cm

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformat

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0,2628 x 0,2628 mm

  • Lysstyrke (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Farveområde (Min.)

    N/A

  • Farveområde (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Kontrastforhold (Min.)

    700:1

  • Kontrastforhold (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Reaktionstid

    5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Buet

    NEJ

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEJ

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    NEJ

  • Bredere farveskala

    NEJ

  • Farvekalibreret

    NEJ

  • HW-kalibrering

    NEJ

  • Auto-lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Læsetilstand

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

  • Super opløsning+

    JA

  • 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEJ

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    JA

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    NEJ

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Sphere Lighting

    NEJ

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    JA

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

SW APPLIKATION

  • True Color Pro

    NEJ

  • Dual kontroller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)

    JA

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • D-sub (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI

    NEJ

  • DVI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    NEJ

  • DP Version

    N/A

  • DP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEJ

  • mDP Version

    N/A

  • mDP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

    N/A

  • Sløjfeanlæg

    NEJ

  • USB opstrømsport

    NEJ

  • USB nedstrømsport

    NEJ

  • Lyd Ind

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon ind

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefon udgang

    JA

  • Linje ud

    NEJ

LYD

  • Højttaler

    NEJ

  • Højttaler_Output (enhed)

    N/A

  • Højttaler_kanal

    N/A

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • Maxx Lyd

    NEJ

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

STRØM

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Strømforbrug (Typ.)

    24,5W

  • Strømforbrug (Maks.)

    27W

  • Strømforbrug (Energy Star)

    20W

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5W

  • Strømforbrug (DC fra)

    Mindre end 0,3W

MEKANISK

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Vipning

  • Vægmonterbar

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONER/VÆGT

  • Mål med stativ (B x D x H)

    698,1 x 410,9 x 209,4 mm

  • Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)

    698,1 x 317,5 x 76,9 mm

  • Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)

    822 x 159 x 413 mm

  • Vægt med stativ

    4,9 kg

  • Vægt uden stativ

    4,4kg

  • Vægt i forsendelse

    7,2 kg

TILBEHØR

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Display Port

    Nej

  • mDP til DP

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB Type C til C

    Nej

  • USB type C til A Gender

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    NEJ

  • USB3.0 Opstrømskabel

    NEJ

  • PC-Audio

    NEJ

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk