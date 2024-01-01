34" UltraWide FHD-skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
34"/86.4 cm (Flat)
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16,7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 x 0.310
-
Opløsning
2560 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
250 (Typ), 200 (min) cd/m2
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5 ms (høj)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Ja (vers. 1.4, 2 hver)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100~240, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
35W
-
Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0,5W
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A ++ til E-skala)
A
FREKVENS
-
HDMI (H-frekvens)
30~90 KHz
-
HDMI (V-frekvens)
56~75 Hz (FreeSync 40~75 Hz)
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Billedtilstand
Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Farvesvaghed, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Bred, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2
-
PIP
- (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDCP (1.4)
-
Taste-lås
Ja
-
Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
Spilletilstand
Ja
-
DAS Mode
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Automatisk standby
Ja
-
Læsetilstand
Ja (Billedtilstand)
-
Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Super opløsning +
Ja
-
Dual kontroller
Ja
-
Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)
Ja
-
My Display Preset (i OSC)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja
FARVE
-
Forside
Sort struktur (midte)
-
B/afdækning
Sort struktur
-
Fod
Sort hårtynd
-
Base
Sort struktur
FOD
-
Tilt (vinkel)
-5º~15º
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
828.5 x 209.4 x 460.7
-
Sæt (uden fod)
828.5 x 41.5 x 370.2
-
Boks
947 x 477 x 190
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
6.9
-
Sæt (uden fod)
6.1
-
Boks
9.6
INDPAKNING
-
Pakkemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Base Aftag
-
Boks printtype
Flexo (1 farve)
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Ja
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC (for Kina)
Ja
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Ja
-
Erp
Ja
-
Windows10
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
