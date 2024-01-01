Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Ark med produktinformation

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor

34WL50S-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34-inch UltraWide™
  • 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
  • IPS with sRGB 99%
  • HDR 10
  • MaxxAudio®
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync™
Mere
Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • EAN

    8806098600007

  • Oprindelsesland

    Kina

  • Garanti

    2 år

  • Størrelse (tommer)

    34 tommer

  • Størrelse (cm)

    86,6 cm

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformat

    21:9

  • Pixel-pitch

    0,312 x 0,310 mm

  • Lysstyrke (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    300cd/m²

  • Farveområde (Min.)

    N/A

  • Farveområde (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Kontrastforhold (Min.)

    700:1

  • Kontrastforhold (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Reaktionstid

    5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks, 3H

  • Buet

    NEJ

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEJ

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    NEJ

  • Bredere farveskala

    NEJ

  • Farvekalibreret

    NEJ

  • HW-kalibrering

    NEJ

  • Auto-lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Flimmer-sikker

    JA

  • Læsetilstand

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

  • Super opløsning+

    JA

  • 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEJ

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    JA

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    NEJ

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Sphere Lighting

    NEJ

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    JA

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

SW APPLIKATION

  • True Color Pro

    NEJ

  • Dual kontroller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NEJ

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • D-sub (maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI

    NEJ

  • DVI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    JA (2 stk.)

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    2560 x 1080 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    NEJ

  • DP-version

    N/A

  • DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NEJ

  • mDP-version

    N/A

  • mDP (maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NEJ

  • USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • USB-C (Strømforsyning)

    N/A

  • Sløjfeanlæg

    NEJ

  • USB-opstrømsport

    NEJ

  • USB-nedstrømsport

    NEJ

  • Lyd Ind

    NEJ

  • Mikrofonindgang

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    JA

  • Linje ud

    NEJ

LYD

  • Højttaler

    JA

  • Højttaler_Output (enhed)

    5W

  • Højttaler_kanal

    2kn

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • Maxx Lyd

    JA

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

STRØM

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Strømforbrug (Typ.)

    42W

  • Strømforbrug (Maks.)

    48W

  • Strømforbrug (Energy Star)

    28W

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,5W

  • Strømforbrug (DC fra)

    Mindre end 0,3W

MEKANISK

  • Positionsjustering af skærm

    Vipning

  • Vægmonterbar

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONER/VÆGT

  • Mål med fod (B x D x H)

    825,6 x 487,4 x 208,8 mm

  • Mål uden fod (B x D x H)

    825,6 x 369,8 x 51,2 mm

  • Forsendelsesmål (B x D x H)

    940 x 235 x 490 mm

  • Vægt med fod

    6,9 kg

  • Vægt uden fod

    5,9 kg

  • Forsendelsesvægt

    10,6 kg

TILBEHØR

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 stk.)

  • Display Port

    NEJ

  • mDP til DP

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB Type C

    NEJ

  • USB type C til A han/hun

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    NEJ

  • USB 3.0 opstrømskabel

    NEJ

  • PC-Audio

    NEJ

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

