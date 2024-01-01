Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS-skærm
34WL75C_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Specifikationer

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS-skærm

34WL75C_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS-skærm

34WL75C-B
  • Visning forfra af 34&#34; Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS-skærm 34WL75C-B
Visning forfra af 34&#34; Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS-skærm 34WL75C-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34" buet UltraWide™
  • 3440 x 1440 opløsning
  • IPS display
  • sRGB 99 % (Typ.)
  • HDR 10
Mere
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (tommer / cm)

    34"/86,72cm Buet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99 % (Typ.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    1,07 B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2325 x 0,2325

  • Billedformat

    21:09

  • Opløsning

    3440 x 1440

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    300 (Typ.), 240 (Min.) cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Reaktionstid (GTG)

    5 ms (hurtigere)

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks 3H

INDGANG/UDGANG TIL STIK

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler

    Nej

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    60 W

  • Normal tændt (maks.)

    65W

  • Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)

    0,5W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC (HDMI)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

SPECIEL EGENSKAB

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Super opløsning+

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FOD

  • Positionsjustering af skærm

    Hældning/Højde

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    814 x 250,8 x 569,5 (op)
    814 x 250,8 x 459,5 (ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    814 x 92,9 x 359,1

  • Boks

    986 x 211 x 525

  • Vægbeslag, størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    8

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    6.3

  • Boks

    11.9

TILBEHØR

  • HDMI

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

