34" 21:9 buet UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
34.14
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Krumning
3800R
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
34.14
-
Billedformatforhold
21:9
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
3440 x 1440
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1.07B
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1000:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Krumning
3800R
-
Farverum (min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
700:1
-
Størrelse [cm]
86.705
FORBINDELSE
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.4
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
3-pole (Sound Only)
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Fabriksfarvekalibreret
Ja
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
Automatisk inputskift
Ja
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
960 x 487 x 173
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 484.6 x 223.3
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
9.5
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
6.9
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
5.9
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UltraWide
-
År
2022
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
0.4W
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)
42W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
42W
TILBEHØR
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
RoHS
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.