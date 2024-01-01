We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FulD HD IPS-skærm med AMD FreeSync™
Alle specifikationer
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UltraWide
-
År
Y22
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (tommer)
34 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
86,6 cm
-
Opløsning
2560 x 1080
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,312 x 0,310 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16,7M
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Krumning
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret på fabrik
JA
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
NEJ
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
JA
-
Super opløsning+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
FPS Skranke
NEJ
-
OverClocking
NEJ
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
NEJ
-
Auto Input-kontakt
JA
-
RGB LED-belysning
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEJ
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NEJ
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA (2 hver)
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP-version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C
JA (1 stk.)
-
USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
2560 x 1080 ved 100Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB nedstrømsport
NEJ
-
Indbygget KVM
NEJ
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NEJ
-
SPDIF Ud
NEJ
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
7 W x 2
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
DTS HP:X
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
JA
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240 V (50/60 Hz)
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
35W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
39W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
19W
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,3 W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3 W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
816,5 x 568,3 x 207 mm
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
816,5 x 365,3 x 45,5 mm
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
940,0 x 516,0 x 219,0 mm
-
Vægt med stativ
7,9 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
6,0 kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
11,1 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
