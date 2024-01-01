Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FulD HD IPS-skærm med AMD FreeSync™
34WQ650_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Specifikationer

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ FulD HD IPS-skærm med AMD FreeSync™

34WQ650-W
  • vist forfra
vist forfra
Nøglefunktioner

  • 34-tommer UltraWide™ Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS-skærm
  • sRGB 99% farveskala/VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB type-C™-forbindelse
  • AMD FreeSync/1 ms MBR/100 Hz opdateringshastighed
  • 2 x 7 W stereohøjttaler med Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Vippe- og højdejusterbart stativ
Mere
Alle specifikationer

INFO

  • Produktnavn

    UltraWide

  • År

    Y22

SKÆRM

  • Størrelse (tommer)

    34 tommer

  • Størrelse (cm)

    86,6 cm

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Billedformat

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0,312 x 0,310 mm

  • Lysstyrke (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Farveområde (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Farveområde (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7M

  • Kontrastforhold (Min.)

    700:1

  • Kontrastforhold (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Reaktionstid

    5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)

  • Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Krumning

    NEJ

FUNKTIONER

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR-effekt

    JA

  • Nano IPS™ -teknologi

    NEJ

  • Farvekalibreret på fabrik

    JA

  • Bredere farveskala

    NEJ

  • Farvekalibreret

    NEJ

  • HW-kalibrering

    NEJ

  • Auto-lysstyrke

    NEJ

  • Flicker safe

    JA

  • Læsetilstand

    JA

  • Farvesvaghed

    JA

  • Super opløsning+

    JA

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NEJ

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEJ

  • AMD FreeSync™

    JA

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    NEJ

  • Black Stabilizer

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • FPS Skranke

    NEJ

  • OverClocking

    NEJ

  • Brugerdefineret nøgle

    NEJ

  • Auto Input-kontakt

    JA

  • RGB LED-belysning

    NEJ

  • PBP

    NEJ

  • PIP

    NEJ

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    JA

  • Kamera

    NEJ

  • Mikrofon

    NEJ

SW APPLIKATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NEJ

  • Dual kontroller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)

    JA

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NEJ

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NEJ

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    JA (1 stk.)

  • DP-version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • USB-C

    JA (1 stk.)

  • USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)

    2560 x 1080 ved 100Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    JA

  • USB-C (Dataoverførsel)

    NEJ

  • Sløjfeanlæg

    NEJ

  • USB opstrømsport

    NEJ

  • USB nedstrømsport

    NEJ

  • Indbygget KVM

    NEJ

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NEJ

  • SPDIF Ud

    NEJ

  • Lyd Ind

    NEJ

  • Mikrofonindgang

    NEJ

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    JA

  • Linje ud

    NEJ

LYD

  • Højttaler

    7 W x 2

  • Bluetooth-forbindelse

    NEJ

  • DTS HP:X

    NEJ

  • Maxx Lyd

    JA

  • Rich Bass

    NEJ

STRØM

  • Type

    Ekstern strøm (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Strømforbrug (Typ.)

    35W

  • Strømforbrug (Maks.)

    39W

  • Strømforbrug (Energy Star)

    19W

  • Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)

    Mindre end 0,3 W

  • Strømforbrug (DC fra)

    Mindre end 0,3 W

MEKANISK

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

  • Vægmonterbar

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONER/VÆGT

  • Mål med stativ (B x D x H)

    816,5 x 568,3 x 207 mm

  • Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)

    816,5 x 365,3 x 45,5 mm

  • Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)

    940,0 x 516,0 x 219,0 mm

  • Vægt med stativ

    7,9 kg

  • Vægt uden fod

    6,0 kg

  • Vægt i forsendelse

    11,1 kg

TILBEHØR

  • D-Sub

    NEJ

  • DVI-D

    NEJ

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Display Port

    NEJ

  • Thunderbolt

    NEJ

  • USB Type C

    NEJ

  • USB A til B

    NEJ

  • Fjernbetjening

    NEJ

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk