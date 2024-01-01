Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Når du passer bedre på dit tøj med smart, nænsom vask, passer du også bedre på miljøet

Den nyeste mode er at passe på sit tøj1

Den nyeste mode er at passe på sit tøj

Tekstilindustrien er en af de store syndere, når vi taler om miljø og bæredygtighed. Hvert trin i produktionen af nyt tøj forurener på en eller anden måde – dyrkning af tekstilfibre, vævning, farvning, syning og transport. Det er et kompliceret puslespil, som det kan være svært at navigere i, når du skal købe det mest bæredygtige tøj.

Smartere vask og 18% mere skånsom mod tøjet1

Smartere vask og 18% mere skånsom mod tøjet

LG's nye smarte funktion AI DD™ hjælper dig med at finde den optimale indstilling til dit vasketøj, fordi den ikke kun registrerer vægten, men også registrerer, hvor bløde stofferne er.

Bevægelser der passer til alle slags stoffer1

Påpasselighed er det nye sort

Påpasselighed er det nye sort

LG ønsker at støtte den nyeste modetrend, hvor påpasselighed er det nye sort. Så lad os passe på mere end det, vi har på.

