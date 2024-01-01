We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TurboWash360
Med LG's TurboWash™360˚ funktion kan du reducere din vasketid, samtidig med du bruger mindre energi. Faktisk kan dit vasketøj blive vasket grundigt på blot 39 minutter uden at gå på kompromis med beskyttelsen af stoffet.