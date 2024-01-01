Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

65UC970V
()
Visning forfra af Buet Premium Ultra HD-skærm med indbyggede 35 Watt højttalere. Fås også med webOS Smart TV med premium indhold, 3D, Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote. 65UC970V
Nøglefunktioner

  • ULTRA HD 8,3 MPX
  • TRU-ULTRA HD ENGINE
  • FRONTHØJTTALER
  • MAGIC REMOTE
  • INTUITIVT SMART TV
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Lanceringsår

    2014

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    65

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    3840x2160

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

    Ja

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Direct

  • (OLED / LED/PLASMA)

    LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    (100Hz)

  • Mikropixelstyring (Local Dimming)

    Ja

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Kontrastoptimering

    Ja

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    4 Ch Speaker system

  • Lydoutput

    10W+10W+10W+10W

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

SMART TV

  • WebOS/NetCast 4.5

    WebOS

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • HbbTV (v1.5)

    Ja

  • Magic Remote (B/in, Ready)

    Ja

  • Conventional Remote

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ready

SMART SHARE

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • LG Cloud

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja (TBD)

  • NFC

    Ja (TBD)

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • Windows 7/8 Certified

    Ja (TBD)

  • SimpLink

    Ja

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • 3D-briller

    F350 2EA

  • Dual Play

    Ja

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • HDMI Ethernet Channel

    3 (V)

  • HDMI Ethernet Channel.

    1 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    2 (V)

  • USB 3.0

    1 (V)

INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK

  • RF In

    Ja (V)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Digital lydudgang (optisk)

    1 (V)

  • LAN

    1 (V)

  • Headphone out

    1 (V)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    2,000 page

  • Timer Till/Fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • ULTRA HD

    TBD

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    127W

  • Standbytilstand

    0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    185kWh

  • Intelligent strømbesparelse

    Ja

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    A

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    164

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    1456.9x853.2x71.5

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    1456.9x893.2x316.4

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    1545x1105x288

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    TBD

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

