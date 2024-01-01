70UN70706LB

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Nøglefunktioner

  • Et ægte 4K-TV til alle dine underholdningsbehov
  • Optimerer alt, hvad du kigger på
  • Dit tv bliver knudepunktet i dit smarte hjem
  • Tag biografen med hjem
  • Se filmen nøjagtigt, som skaberen havde i tankerne
  • Oplev realistiske billeder i 4K HDR-kvalitet
Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Størrelser

    70

  • Displaytype

    4K IPS*

PROCESSOR

  • Processor

    Quad Core 4K

BILLEDKVALITET

  • HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

    Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGiG

    Ja

  • Øjeblikkelig spil-respons

    ALLM

LYD

  • Højttalere

    20W

  • AI Lyd

    ASC

  • eARC / ARC

    ARC

IND

  • HDMI/USB

    3 HDMI 2.0
    2 USB

AI & SMART

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Airplay 2

    Ja

ANDET

  • Skærmdesign

    Rocky Black

  • Broadcast

    T2/C/S4

  • Energieffekt

    A
    (55" A+)

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

