Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV
70UN74006LA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

70UN74006LA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

70UN74006LA
()
  • set forfra med indlejret billede
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
  • LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
set forfra med indlejret billede
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA
LG UN74 70 inch 4K Smart UHD TV, 70UN74006LA

Nøglefunktioner

  • Et ægte 4K-TV til alle dine underholdningsbehov
  • AI ThinQ
  • Ægte biografoplevelse derhjemme
  • Ultra Surround
  • Minimum Input Lag
  • webOS
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

SKÆRM

  • Displaytype

    4K VA Display

  • Skærmstørrelse

    70

  • Opløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Bred visningsvinkel

    Bred visningsvinkel

  • Bredere farveskala

    Nej

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Nej

  • Lysdæmpende

    Nej

  • Ultra Luminance

    Nej

  • BLU type

    Direkte

VIDEO(BILLEDKVALITET)

  • Processor

    Quad core-processor 4K

  • AI Billede / Pro

    Nej

  • Ansigtsforbedring

    Nej

  • Opskalering med AI

    Nej

  • Billedforbedring

    Billedforbedring

  • Lysstyrkekontrol med AI

    Nej

  • HDR

    Aktiv HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Nej

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • HLG

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning / Pro

    HDR Dynamisk tone-kortlægning

  • 4K HFR

    Nej

  • Motion Pro

    Nej

  • Lysdæmpende algoritme

    LG Lokal kontrast

  • Opskalering

    4K Opskalering

  • HEVC (Dekoder)

    4K@60P, 10 bit

  • VP9 (Dekoder)

    4K@60P, 10 bit

  • AV1

    Nej

  • Kompatibel med G-Sync

    Nej

  • FreeSync™

    Nej

  • HGiG-tilstand

    MR

  • Øjeblikkelig Spil-respons (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

YDERLIGERE FUNKTION

  • Autokalibrering.

    Nej

  • OSD sprog

    37 Sprog

  • Tidsmaskine-(DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital optagelse

    Ja

  • Analog DVR

    Nej

  • Tidsændring

    Ja

  • Se og optag

    Nej

LYD

  • Højttaler (lyd output)

    20W

  • Kanal

    2.0ch

  • Retning

    Firing nedad

  • Samtidig lyd output

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nej

  • AI Sound Pro

    AI-lyd

  • Akustisk tuning med AI

    Ja

  • Surround tilstand

    Ultra Surround

  • Tydelig stemme

    Klar tale III

  • Bluetooth-surroundsound

    Ja

  • WiSA højtalere

    Nej

  • Bluetooth nem parring

    Ja

  • LG Lyd Synkronisering

    Ja

  • Lyddeling

    Ja

  • Lydafkoder

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Se manual)

AI FUNKTION

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Intelligent stemmegenkendelse

    Ja

  • Tale til tekst

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • AI UX

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI anbefaling

    Ja

  • Smart redigering

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Mobilforbindelse

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Håndfri stemmekontrol

    Nej

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Skærmdeling

    Ja

  • HDMI

    1 (bagside) / 2 (side)

  • version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC / ARC

    ARC

  • USB

    1 (bagside) / 1 (side)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Komponent

    Ja

  • Komposit ind (AV)

    Ja

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF ind

    2 (Bagside, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optisk digital lydudgang)

    Ja

  • Hovedtelefon/AUX 3,5 mm ud

    Nej

  • RS-232C (Kontrol / SVC)

    Nej

  • Wifi

    Version 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Version 5.0

INTELLIGENT FUNKTION

  • Operativsystem (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Antal CPU’er

    Quad

  • Magic fjernbetjening

    Indbygget

  • Universal betjening

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Audio vejledning (Tekst til tale)

    Ja

  • Art galleri

    Nej

  • LG Store

    Ja

  • Web browser

    Ja

  • Musikafspiller

    Ja

  • TV tændt med mobil

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi tv til

    Ja

  • Netværk filbrowser

    Ja

  • Blokér adgang til skadelig side

    Ja

  • Sportsalarm

    Ja

UDSENDELSESSYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse

    Ja

  • Jordbaseret

    DVB-T2/T

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV modtagelse

    Ja

  • Twin Tuner

    Nej

  • Dataudsendelse

    Ja

  • CI+ (Fælles grænseflade)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • [DVB] undertitel

    Ja

  • AD (Audio beskrivelse)

    Ja

  • EPG (8dage)

    Ja

POWER & GREEN

  • Strømforsyning

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    Under 0,5 W

TILBEHØR

  • Fjernbetjening

    MR20

  • Komponent /AV-køn

    Nej

  • IR Blaster-kabel

    Nej

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk