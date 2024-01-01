Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366x768

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • BLU-type (baggrundslys)

    EEFL

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    30,000:1

  • Visningsvinkelgrad

    178/178

  • Farvegengivelse (RGB)

    8bit

  • Svartid (MPRT)

    5ms

  • Ægte HD

    Nej

  • Digital DVB-T / DVB-C

    DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

VIDEO

  • Korrektion af formatforhold

    8 Modes (16:9/Justscan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom /CinemaZoom/fullwide)

  • Billedstatustilstand

    9 Modes (IntelligentSensor/Vivid/Standard/Natural/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

  • Filmtilstand (3:2 Pull down)

    Nej

  • Frisk hvid

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

LYD

  • Lydudgang

    10W+10W

  • Højttalersystem

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Surroundsystem

    SRS Trussuround

  • Lydtilstand

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Usynlig højttaler

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    Nej

  • Bluetooth

    Nej

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/50p/24p, Component 60p/50p

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Ja

  • Mærkning af indgang

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Billedguide

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Ja

  • S-Videoindgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Nej

  • PC-lydinput

    Nej

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Nej

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Nej

  • AV-udgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • LAN

    Nej

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Spænding, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Forbrug

    150

  • Standby (standby-tilstand)

    1W ↓

MÅL

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    11.9

  • Medfølgende stativ

    13.4

  • Emballage

    16.3

  • SYSTEM

    801.8x544x79

  • Medfølgende stativ

    801.8*604.2*227.3

  • Emballage

    975x665x193

