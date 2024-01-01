Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
37" HD Ready LCD-TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

37" HD Ready LCD-TV

37" HD Ready LCD-TV

37LH2000
()
  • Visning forfra af 37&#34; HD Ready LCD-TV 37LH2000
Visning forfra af 37&#34; HD Ready LCD-TV 37LH2000
Nøglefunktioner

  • Fordelene ved Energy Saving Recommended
  • Usynlig højtaler
  • 2× HDMI
  • Clear Voice II-teknologi
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    37

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366x768

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    30.000:1

  • Farvegengivelse (RGB)

    8bit

  • Ægte HD

    Nej

  • Digital DVB-T / DVB-C

    DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)

VIDEO

  • Dobbelt XD-motor

    Ja

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

LYD

  • Lydudgang

    10W+10W

  • Højttalersystem

    1.Way2Speakers

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Lydtilstand

    3 Modes (Stereo/Mono/Dual(MTS/SAP))

  • Clear Voice II

    Ja

  • Smart lydindstilling

    Ja

FACILITET

  • Smart energibesparelse Plus

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    Nej

  • HD Ready

    Nej

  • Bluetooth

    Nej

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Nej

  • Intelligent sensor

    Nej

  • Billedguide

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • PC-lydinput

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Nej

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    2

  • SCART

    Ja

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Spænding, Hz

    230V (100 ~240V)

  • Forbrug

    180

