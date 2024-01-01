42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
42
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
30,000:1
-
Visningsvinkelgrad
178/178
-
Farvegengivelse (RGB)
10bit
-
Svartid (MPRT)
5ms
-
Ægte HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T / DVB-C
DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)
-
Levetid (t)
60,000h
VIDEO
-
Korrektion af formatforhold
16:9
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
Cool/Medium/Warm
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
LYD
-
Lydudgang
10W+10W
-
Højttalersystem
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surroundsystem
SRS Trussuround
-
Lydtilstand
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sports/Game)
FACILITET
-
Smart energibesparelse Plus
Ja
-
TruMotion
Ja
-
HD Ready
Nej
-
Billedguide
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
Ja
-
SCART
Ja
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
PC-lydindgang
Ja
STRØM
-
Forbrug
210
-
Standby (standby-tilstand)
1W ↓
MÅL
-
SYSTEM (uden stativ)
21
-
Medfølgende stativ
23.6
-
SYSTEM
1032.8x742.3x294
-
Medfølgende stativ
1032.8 * 742.3 * 289
