Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV

42LG5020
()
  • Visning forfra af 42&#34; HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV 42LG5020
  • LG 42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV, 42LG5020
  • LG 42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV, 42LG5020
Visning forfra af 42&#34; HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV 42LG5020
LG 42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV, 42LG5020
LG 42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV, 42LG5020
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LCD TV

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    42

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    500

  • Dynamisk kontrastforhold

    50000:1

  • Visningsvinkelgrad

    176/176

  • Farvegengivelse (RGB)

    10bit

  • Svartid (MPRT)

    5ms

VIDEO

  • Korrektion af formatforhold

    16:9

  • Kontrol af farvetemperatur

    Cold/Medium/Hot

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)

    Ja

  • Frisk hvid

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttalersystem

    2 Way 4 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • Surroundsystem

    SRS Trussuround

  • Clear Voice II

    Ja

FACILITET

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • Navigation af AV-indgange

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

  • Billedguide

    Nej

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Ja

  • S-Videoindgang

    Ja

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    Ja

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    Ja

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • PC-lydindgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Ja

MÅL

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    19.3

  • Medfølgende stativ

    22

  • SYSTEM

    1032x662x92

  • Medfølgende stativ

    1032 x 735 x 294 mm

Det siger folk