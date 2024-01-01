42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LCD TV
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
42
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
500
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
50000:1
-
Visningsvinkelgrad
176/176
-
Farvegengivelse (RGB)
10bit
-
Svartid (MPRT)
5ms
VIDEO
-
Korrektion af formatforhold
16:9
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
Cold/Medium/Hot
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
Ja
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)
Ja
-
Frisk hvid
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Ja
LYD
-
Højttalersystem
2 Way 4 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
Surroundsystem
SRS Trussuround
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
FACILITET
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
Navigation af AV-indgange
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Billedguide
Nej
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Ja
-
S-Videoindgang
Ja
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
Ja
-
CI-stik
Ja
-
RF-indgang
Ja
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Ja
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Ja
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
PC-lydindgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Ja
MÅL
-
SYSTEM (uden stativ)
19.3
-
Medfølgende stativ
22
-
SYSTEM
1032x662x92
-
Medfølgende stativ
1032 x 735 x 294 mm
