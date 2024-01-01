Small LG Edge LED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
24
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1366 x 768
-
Bagbelysningsteknologi
Direct
-
(OLED / LED/PLASMA)
LED
-
Dynamic MCI
(50Hz) MCI 100
-
Triple XD Engine
Ja
-
Billedtilstand
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Ja
-
Højde-bredde-forhold
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Ja
LYD
-
Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)
Ja
-
Dolby Digital-dekoder
Ja
-
Højttalersystem
2 Ch Speaker
-
Lydoutput
5W+5W
OPTAGELSE
-
USB
Ja
INDGANG OG UDGANG - SIDE
-
CI-stik
1 (V)
-
USB 2.0
1 (V)
INDGANG OG UDGANG - BACK
-
RF In
Ja (H)
-
Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)
1 (H, Sharing with Component)
-
Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)
1 (H)
-
Scart (fuld)
1 (H)
-
HDMI 2.0 / 1.4
1 (H, 1.4)
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Headphone out
1 (H)
ANDET
-
EPG
Ja
-
Tekst-tv
1,000 page
-
Programmeret optagelse til/fra
Ja
-
Conventional Remote
Ja
-
Dual Core CPU(GHz)
L14
-
RAM (GB)
L14
-
MHL
Ja
-
SimpLink
Ja
TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE
-
Antenne
DVB-T2
-
Kabel
DVB-C
-
Satellit
DVB-S2
-
CI+
Ja
ECO
-
Standbytilstand
0,3W
KABINETBESKRIVELSE
-
VESA-dimensioner
TBD
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
