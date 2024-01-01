Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design.

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design.

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design.

29LN460U
()
  • Visning forfra af SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design. 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
  • LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
Visning forfra af SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design. 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U
LG SMART LED TV. 0,9 GHz processor og 1,25 GB RAM. Wi-Fi, DLNA og Magic Remote-parat. Drejefod i hvidt design., 29LN460U

Nøglefunktioner

  • Smart Share
  • Miracast™
  • WiDi
  • Smart Entertainment
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    29

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1366 x 768

  • Bagbelysningsteknologi

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Opløsningsopskalering (Plus/Basic)

    Ja

  • Billedtilstand

    7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Eco, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Ja

  • Højde-bredde-forhold

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1-pixelmatch) % OverScan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Ja

LYD

  • Mono/stereo /dobbelt (MTS/SAP)

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital-dekoder

    Ja

  • DTS-dekoder

    Ja

  • Højttalersystem

    1 way 2 speakers

  • Lydoutput

    5W+5W

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Skype

    Ready

  • Ekstra skærm

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • MHL

    Ja

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ready

  • Intel Wireless Display (Wi-Di)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi B/in

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • SimpLink

    Ja

SMART CONTROL

  • Magic Remote

    Ready

  • Dual Core CPU(GHz)

    0,9 GHz

  • RAM (GB)

    1.25 GB

  • Talegenkendelse

    Ready

  • Universalfjernbetjening

    Ja

  • Smartphone Remote Controller (fjernbetjeningsapplikation)

    Ja

  • Tv-kamera

    Ready

OPTAGELSE

  • Eksternt lagermedie

    Ja

INDGANG OG UDGANG

  • CI-stik

    1 (V)

  • USB 3/2

    2 (H)

  • RF-indgang

    2 (T2/C, S2)

  • Composite-indgang (CVBS + lyd)

    1 (H)

  • Scart (fuld)

    1 (H)

  • Component-indgang (Y, Pb, Pr + lyd)

    1 (H)

ANDET

  • EPG

    Ja

  • E-manual

    Ja

  • Tekst-tv

    Ja

  • Sprog

    33 languages

  • Autotuning/-programmering

    Ja

  • Ur

    Ja

  • Tidsindstilling af dvalefunktion

    Ja

  • Timer Till/Fra

    Ja

TRANSMISSIONSMÅDE

  • Antenne

    DVB-T2

  • Kabel

    DVB-C

  • Satellit

    DVB-S2

  • CI+

    Ja

ECO

  • Strøm

    A

  • Strømforbrug i tændt tilstand

    30W

  • Standbytilstand

    <0,3W

  • Elforbrug på årsbasis

    44kWh

  • Luminans

    65 %

  • Kvikksølv

    0 g

  • Bly

    >0 g

DIMENSIONER B×H×D (KG)

  • 1) Apparat uden fod

    687*411*81.9(5.4)

  • 2) Apparat med fod

    687*456*182.1(5.8)

  • 3) Apparat i emballage

    844*490*144(7.7)

KABINETBESKRIVELSE

  • VESA-dimensioner

    100*100

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk