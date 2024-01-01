Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder

LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder

32LE550N
()
  • Visning forfra af LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder 32LE550N
Visning forfra af LED-TV med trådløse tilslutningsmuligheder 32LE550N
Nøglefunktioner

  • Multi Play
  • 100 Hz TruMotion
  • Kantmonteret LED
  • LED Plus
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    32

  • Display Type

    LED TV

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • BLU-type (baggrundslys)

    Edge LED

  • Digital DVB-T2 / DVB-T /DVB-C

    DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)

FACILITET

  • Smart energisparfunktion

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    100Hz

  • Bluetooth

    Nej

  • MP3/JEPG

    Ja

  • MPEG 2/4

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • PC-lydinput

    Ja

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    4

  • LAN

    Ja

ECO

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    82,2

  • Stand by (W)

    0,20

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • Luminance Ratio(%)

    71

