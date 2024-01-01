Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB

42LS5600
()
  • Visning forfra af Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
  • LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
Visning forfra af Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600
LG Stilrent LED-tv med 100Hz-teknologi, DLNA og USB, 42LS5600

Nøglefunktioner

  • Clear Voice
  • 24p Real Cinema
  • Smart Energy Saving
  • DivX-HD
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    42

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Cinema Screen Design

    Nej

BILLEDE

  • Opløsning

    1920x1080

  • BLU-type (baggrundslys)

    LED

  • Full HD

    Ja

  • Digital DVB-T / DVB-C

    DVB-T/C

  • Levetid (t)

    60,000h

  • 3D

    Nej

  • Cinema 3D

    Nej

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Ja

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Kontrol af farvetemperatur

    Nej

  • Billedstatustilstand

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)

    Ja

  • AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)

    Nej

FACILITET

  • Usynlig højttaler

    Ja

  • Smart energisparfunktion

    Ja

  • TruMotion

    50Hz

  • HD Ready

    Ja

  • Smart TV

    Nej

  • Medialink

    Nej

  • SmartShare

    Nej

  • optagelse till USB (DVR)

    Nej

  • DLNA/CIFS

    Ja

  • Webrowser

    Nej

  • Magic remote

    Nej

  • Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation

    Nej

  • WiDi

    Nej

  • WiFi Direct

    Nej

  • 1080P-kildeindgang

    HDMI/Component/RF 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Mærkning af indgang

    Ja

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Swivel (°)

    Ja

  • MP3/JEPG

    Ja

  • MPEG 2/4

    Ja

  • Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)

    Ja

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Intelligent sensor

    Ja

  • Afspilning af bevægelige billeder

    Ja

  • Picture Wizard

    Ja

GRÆNSEFLADE

  • Hovedtelefonudgang

    Ja

  • AV-indgang

    Ja. Share with Component.

  • S-Videoindgang

    Nej

  • RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)

    Ja

  • PC-lydinput

    Ja

  • HDMI-/HDCP-input

    3

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • CI-stik

    Ja

  • RF-indgang

    1

  • Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Ja

  • SCART

    Ja

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Digital lydudgang

    Ja

  • RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)

    Nej

MÅL

  • Vægt (kg)

    15.1

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    979 * 594 * 35.5

  • SYSTEM (uden stativ)

    12,6

  • Emballage

    18,1

  • B x H x D (mm)

    979 * 660 * 269

  • Emballage

    1,197 * 770 * 125

ECO

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    60,0

  • Stand by (W)

    0,30

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    65 %

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0,0

  • Presence of Lead

    Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet

  • ErP Class

    Class A

  • Visual Screen Size (cm)

    107Cm/42inches

  • Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)

    88

  • EU ECO Flower Approval

    Approval

Det siger folk