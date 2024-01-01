We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Den seneste 3D-teknologi til biografelskere
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Skærmstørrelse (tommer)
42
BILLEDE
-
Opløsning
1920x1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
400
-
Dynamisk kontrastforhold
7,000,000:1
-
Svartid (MPRT)
2.6ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Ja
-
Ægte HD
Ja
-
Digital DVB-T2 / DVB-T /DVB-C
DVB-T (MPEG2/4), DVB-C (MPEG2/4)
-
2D to 3D
Ja
VIDEO
-
Dobbelt XD-motor
Ja
-
Korrektion af formatforhold
8 modes ( 16:9, just scan, Orginal, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Kontrol af farvetemperatur
3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
Billedstatustilstand
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Kun scanning (0 % overscanning)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down-tilstand)
Ja
-
Frisk hvid
Ja
-
AV-tilstand II (film/spil/sport)
Ja
FACILITET
-
Usynlig højttaler
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse Plus
Ja
-
TruMotion
100Hz
-
Clear Motion Index
400
-
HD Ready
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Nej
-
Medialink
Nej
-
SmartShare
Nej
-
optagelse till USB (DVR)
Nej
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nej
-
Webrowser
Nej
-
Magic remote
Nej
-
Smart Phone fjernbetjening applikation
Nej
-
1080P-kildeindgang
HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p
-
Navigation af AV-indgange
Ja
-
Mærkning af indgang
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Drejning (°)
Nej
-
MP3/JEPG
Ja
-
MPEG 2/4
Ja
-
Undertekstning af DivX (HD/SD)
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Intelligent sensor
Ja
-
Afspilning af bevægelige billeder
Ja
-
Billedguide
Ja
GRÆNSEFLADE
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Nej
-
S-Videoindgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Nej
-
PC-lydinput
Nej
-
HDMI-/HDCP-input
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
CI-stik
Ja
-
RF-indgang
Ja
-
AV-indgang
Ja
-
AV-udgang
Nej
-
RGB-indgang (D-sub 15-bens)
Ja
-
Komponentindgang (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
SCART
Ja
-
LAN
Nej
-
Digital lydudgang
Ja
-
PC-lydindgang
Ja
-
RS-232C (kontrol/SVC)
Ja
MÅL
-
Vægt (kg)
15.9
-
Medfølgende stativ
15.9
-
Emballage
19.1
-
B x H x D (mm)
1005x621x29.9
-
Medfølgende stativ
1005x686x255
-
Emballage
1197x770x125
ECO
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
89,0
-
Stand by (W)
0,20
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
65
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0,0
-
Presence of Lead
Ja - NB: Dette TV indeholder bly, at kun visse dele eller komponenter, hvor der ikke alternative teknologi er i overensstemmelse med gældende undtagelser i henhold til RoHS-direktivet
-
ErP Class
Class B
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.