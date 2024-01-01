Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LED TV 49''

49LJ515V
  Visning forfra af LG LED TV 49'' 49LJ515V
Alle specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Visningsenhed

    LCD

  • Skærmstørrelse (tommer)

    49

  • Opløsning

    1920*1080

  • NLU type

    Direkte

VIDEO

  • └ Farve mastermotor

    Ja

  • └ Opskalering / opløsningsopskalering

    2K Opskalering

  • HEVC Dekoder

    2K@60P,10 bit

LYD

  • Lyd output

    10 W

  • Højtalersystem (kanaler)

    2.0 kanal

  • Surround tilstand

    Virtual Surround

  • Lydafkoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV modtagelse (jordbaseret, kabel, satellit)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8dage)

    Ja

  • Digital optagelse

    Ja

FORBINDELSE

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1

  • LAN

    Nej (Storbritannien : 1)

  • Komponent / komposit i

    1(Almindeligt komposit)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF ind

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Digital audio ud (optisk)

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

STRØM

  • Energibesparende tilstand

    Ja

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    A++

  • Strømforsyning (spænding, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Strømforbrug ved standby

    0,5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Fjernbetjening

    L-Con

  • Strømkabel

    Ja

  • Betjeningsvejledning

    Ja

  • Batterier (til fjernbetjening)

    Ja

DIMENSIONER - BXHXD(MM)

  • Størrelse uden Karton, Uden Stand

    1108 x 657 x 82

  • Størrelse uden Karton, Med Stand

    1108 x 707 x 218

  • Størrelse med Karton, Med Stand

    1197 x 775 x 162

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

